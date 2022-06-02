Arkansas basketball announces Blake Wetherington to support staff

Arkansas has announced the hiring of Blake Wetherington as the assistant director of recruiting and scouting.

Wetherington spent the previous four seasons on the Iowa State coaching staff, serving as the recruiting and scouting coordinator this past season after being a graduate assistant for three years.

The Cyclones surprised the nation with one of the best turnarounds in the history of Division I college basketball this season after winning 20 more games than the previous year and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament with a 22-13 record.

Iowa State was one of the nation's top defensive teams, finishing fifth nationally in defensive efficiency, 22nd in scoring defense, and 11th in 3-point field goal defense.

Guard Izaiah Brockington was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and first team All-Big 12 while Tyrese Hunter was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Wetherington was key in the development of three future NBA players in Marial Shayok, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Tyrese Haliburton, who was selected as the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He spent five years at Murray State prior to leaving for Ames.

He handled the daily operations of the program, assisted in the scouting of opposing teams, and coordinated on-campus recruiting visits as a graduate assistant. Wetherington designed a weekly recruiting graphic system and media for in-home and on-campus recruiting visits.

Wetherington also assisted in player development, assisting in drills during practice as well as skill development.

He graduated from Murray State in 2017 with a bachelor of science in business and business administration. He earned his master’s degree in youth development from Iowa State in the summer of 2020.



