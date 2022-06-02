The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JUNE 1, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-21-514. Ricky Lynn St. John v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CR-21-553. P.R. v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CR-21-597. Jamal Golatt v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-385. Christopher Demond Harvey v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-203. Ashok Thakar v. Jagruti Thakar, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-227. Sharon K. Moye v. State of Arkansas, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-631. Andrea Hodge v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-265. James Parsons on Behalf of Himself and All Other Similarly Situated Taxpayers v. Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Missouri Corporation d/b/a Health Resources of Arkansas; Decision Point; Dayspring Behavioral Health Services; and Wilbur D. Mills Treatment Center, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson, Barrett, and Klappenbach, JJ., agree. Murphy and Brown, JJ., dissent.

CV-21-499. Lyndsay Bell v. Zachary Bell, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-21-563. John Gieringer v. Director of Arkansas Employment Services Division and Greenway Equipment, Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-21-427. Robert Jeffries v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Harrison, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

CV-21-208. Linda Bolding v. Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System; Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System Board; Candance Franks, in Her Official and Individual Capacity; Larry Walther, in His Official and Individual Capacity; David Hudson, in His Official and Individual Capacity; Steve Faris, in His Official and Individual Capacity; Daryl Bassett, in His Official and Individual Capacity; Gary Carnahan, in His Official and Individual Capacity; Joe Hurst, in His Official and Individual Capacity; Andrew Lea, in Her Official and Individual Capacity; Dennis Milligan, in His Official and Individual Capacity; and Duncan Baird, in His Official and Individual Capacity, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

CV-21-611. Michael Bean v. Reynolds Consumer Products; Indemnity Insurance Company of North America/Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.; and Death & Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-21-2. Dylan Hunter Goodwin v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to be relieved granted. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-21-335. Kaelon Presley v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-22-8. Johnathan Holbrook-Knecht v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-290. Wesley York v. GALR, LLC, d/b/a The Summit at Velvet Ridge; and Arnold Grounds Apartment Management & Affordable Housing Specialists, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-207. Joseph Bennion v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CR-21-548. Dewayne Tilmon v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-593. Marilyn Dumond v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson, Gladwin, Klappenbach, and Brown, JJ., agree. Barrett, J., dissents.

CR-22-70. Benjamin Carter v. State of Arkansas, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-21-445. Estate of Betty Matlock, Deceased, and John L. Dickerson, Jr., Administrator v. Emmanuel Noel, Cruz Tancinco, Nizar Mohamedali Suleman, and St. Vincent Hospital, from Garland County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-455. Ray Leon Taylor, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-20-12. Action, Inc. v. McQueeny Group, Inc., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-612. Lydia Steward and Kenneth Steward v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

E-21-427. Tobias Mitchell v. Director, Department of Workforce Services; and Porocel Industries, LLC, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-397. Dale Bartlett v. State of Arkansas, from Monroe County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.