Arkansas' covid hospitalizations top 100 as new cases jump by 635

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 on Thursday topped 100 for the first time since early April, while the state's count of coronavirus cases saw the biggest one-day jump in more than two months.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday reported 105 covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals, an increase of 13 since Wednesday. It was the second consecutive day of double-digit increases in the state's covid hospitalization count, and it was the first time the number had been above 100 since April 5.

Rebounding from a slowdown around Memorial Day, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 635. It was the largest one-day spike since March 21, a time when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports that had been faxed in weeks earlier during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The increase in cases was larger by 169 than the daily increase on Wednesday, and larger by 262 than the increase the previous Thursday.

The state's death toll from the coronavirus, as tracked by the state Health Department, rose by four, to 11,492.

After falling the previous two days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Thursday to 345. However, that was still down from an average of 358 new covid cases per day over a seven-day period. The average reached that recent high on Monday.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 280, to 4,160, the largest total since March 2.

After rising by two a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained Thursday at seven.

