Arkansas Methodists defer plan that would ease exit from national denomination

HOT SPRINGS — A plan that would have made it easier for theological conservatives to leave the United Methodist Church was derailed Thursday by members of the Arkansas Annual Conference, a development that surprised and disappointed many traditionalists.

A motion to defer the legislation passed 366 to 270.

Referred to, by its drafters, as a "Comity Agreement," it would have allowed an Arkansas Methodist church to join "another Evangelical Denomination" without forfeiting its property or other assets.

It also would have formally recognized the Global Methodist Church, a traditionalist denomination formed May 1.

