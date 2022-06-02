Arkansas treasurer endorses GOP’s Lowery as successor after previously describing him as ‘financially irresponsible’





Arkansas state Treasurer Dennis Milligan, who weeks before the primary raised concerns about state treasurer candidate Rep. Mark Lowery's financial history, said he will support Lowery now that he is the GOP nominee.

Lowery, a state representative since 2013 from Maumelle, won the May 24 Republican primary over state Sen. Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith, garnering nearly 75% of the vote. He will face Democrat Pam Whitaker in the Nov. 8 general election.

Lowery has filed for personal bankruptcy twice, once in 1998 and again in 2017, federal court records show. He is in the process of resolving about $68,000 worth of debts according to a payment plan adopted in 2019.

In early May, Milligan held a news conference to endorse Pitsch and highlight his concerns about Lowery.

"I did not run for and put all this effort into reforming this office, only to hand it over to someone who has proven to be financially irresponsible," Milligan said then.

Milligan, who is term-limited as treasurer, is the Republican nominee for state auditor and the former head of the state Republican party.

"As a former Republican Party chairman, I'm always supportive of our party's nominees," Milligan said in a written statement Wednesday.

Lowery said Wednesday he welcomed Milligan's support and that of Pitsch, who previously indicated that he would vote for him in the general election.



