ASU System board raises tuition, fees at most campuses

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:48 p.m.
The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo.

The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase full-time undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees at all of its campuses but one.

Henderson State University rates will remain the same in 2022-23 as this past academic year for full-time, in-state undergraduate students. 

The increases for full-time students planned for the other ASU System campuses range from 4.6% at Arkansas State University, which is in Jonesboro, to 2.2% at Arkansas State University Mid-South in West Memphis.

The annual rates for a full-time, in-state, undergraduate student carrying 15 credit hours per semester or 30 credit hours annually in 2022-23 will be:

• Arkansas State University: $9,310, a 4.6% increase.

• Henderson State University: $9,450, same rate as now.

• Arkansas State University-Beebe: $3,780, a 3.3% increase.

• Arkansas State University-Mountain Home: $3,780, a 4.1% increase.

• Arkansas State University Mid-South: $4,180, a 2.2% increase.

• Arkansas State University-Newport: $3,690, a 3.4% increase.

• Arkansas State University Three Rivers: 4,190, a 2.9% increase.

This is the time of year when Arkansas' public colleges and universities set rates and prepare budgets for the new academic year. So far, the University of Arkansas System — the state's largest network of community colleges and universities — has set rates, as did the University of Central Arkansas, for 2022-23.

On May 26, the University of Central Arkansas Board of trustees approved a 2.25% rate increase in tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students with 30 credit hours for the year. The new rate for them is $9,778.

Also on May 26, the UA System trustees approved the following rates for in-state, undergraduates with 30 credit hours in the 2022-23 academic year. Those include the:

• University of Arkansas, Fayetteville: $9,656, a 0.87% increase.

• University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: $7,984, an 8.79% increase.

• University of Arkansas at Little Rock: $9,529, no change.

• University of Arkansas at Monticello: $8,431, a 5.01% increase.

• University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff: $8,574, a 6.32% increase.

The actual amounts that students will pay depends upon several factors, including how many credit hours a student takes during a semester. The rates also do not include living expenses, school supplies and costs associated with a particular student’s major, such as a lab fee. A number of scholarships are available.

The Arkansas Department of Education Division of Higher Education has a webpage with scholarship information to help students. https://sams.adhe.edu/.

