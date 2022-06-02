Biden to aid Corinthian Colleges borrowers

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration plans to forgive loans for an estimated 560,000 former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

Under the new action, anyone who attended the now-defunct chain from its founding in 1995 to its collapse in 2015 will get their federal student debt wiped clean. It will erase $5.8 billion in debt, the largest single loan discharge in Education Department history, according to the agency.

"As of today, every student deceived, defrauded and driven into debt by Corinthian Colleges can rest assured that the Biden-Harris Administration has their back and will discharge their federal student loans," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. "For far too long, Corinthian engaged in the wholesale financial exploitation of students, misleading them into taking on more and more debt to pay for promises they would never keep."

Tens of thousands of former Corinthian students were already eligible for debt cancellation, but they had to file paperwork and navigate an application process that advocates say is confusing and not widely known about. Now, the relief will be made automatic and extended to additional borrowers.

Those who have a remaining balance on their Corinthian debt will also get refunds on payments they have already made, Education Department officials said. But the action does not apply to loans that have already been paid off in full.

At its peak, Corinthian was one of the nation's largest for-profit college companies, with more than 100 campuses across the country and more than 110,000 students at its 105 Everest, WyoTech and Heald schools.

Vice President Kamala Harris helped put the chain out of business when she was attorney general of California. Harris, who won a judgment of more than $1.2 billion against the Santa Ana-based company for false advertising in 2016, plans to formally announce the loan forgiveness today at the Department of Education.

Harris, in a 2013 lawsuit, accused the company of a "predatory scheme" aimed mostly at lower-income students.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow agreed, finding in 2016 that the company misled students about job placement rates for its graduates and advertised degree programs it didn't actually offer, among other falsehoods.

"For years, Corinthian profited off the backs of poor people," Harris said after winning the judgment.

By then, the chain of colleges had closed and filed for bankruptcy after a slew of setbacks, including an April 2015 fine of $30 million by the Department of Education, accusing the company's affiliated Heald College system of deploying a scheme that used temp agencies to boost its job placement statistics by hiring graduates for short-term jobs.

The case inspired a federal crackdown on for-profit colleges, and the Obama administration promised to forgive loans for Corinthian students whose programs lied about job placement rates. The administration went on to expand a process known as borrower defense to repayment, which allows any defrauded student to apply for debt cancellation.

But an explosion in applications for debt forgiveness, along with political battles over the process, created a years-long backlog in the process, leaving many former Corinthian students still awaiting relief.

As of December, the Education Department reported it had more than 109,000 pending applications from students alleging fraud by their colleges, including many Corinthian students. Borrowers and their advocates have been urging the government to erase all Corinthian debt, saying evidence of misconduct was so widespread that all the chain's students were the victims of fraud.

$1.6 TRILLION OWED BY ALL

The announcement comes as the Biden administration deliberates whether to grant wider student loan relief affecting 43.4 million Americans who owe a combined $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt. Those payments have been on pause since March 2020. The Corinthian students represent only a fraction of that population.

Liberal and youth activists have been pushing the administration for universal debt relief, or something close to it, with the federal government picking up the tab. Some plans have called for limiting the relief -- by capping the amount of forgiveness or the income level of those who are eligible to get it.

Those who argue against universal relief say it could compound inequity by giving another leg up to higher earners with advanced degrees. The Corinthian loan forgiveness skirts those issues because students of for-profit colleges tend to be lower income and often have dimmer job prospects.

As a candidate, President Joe Biden said he supported forgiving $10,000 in student loans for all borrowers. He later indicated that such action should come through Congress, but the White House has said he is considering whether to pursue it through executive action.

Advocates said the Biden administration's decision brings long-delayed justice.

"This is a tremendous student victory, and it belongs to the tens of thousands of borrowers who were cheated and abused by Corinthian Colleges," said Eileen Connor, director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending, which has represented Corinthian students in lawsuits. "They never stopped fighting -- over three administrations -- for the justice they deserve under the law."

Libby DeBlasio Webster, senior counsel for the advocacy group Student Defense, said the news gives a "fresh start" to former Corinthian students, but she noted that many defrauded students from other for-profit colleges are still awaiting help.

"We also hope today's news is a sign that other decisions are on the horizon for thousands of similarly situated students who are waiting for this kind of relief," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Collin Binkley of The Associated Press and by Noah Bierman of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).