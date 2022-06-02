Carin Schoppmeyer: June filled with chances to run, ride, dine for charity

JUNE

Tour de BBQ Charity Bike Ride

Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas

4 6 a.m.-2 p.m. -- The Tour de BBQ Charity Bike Ride to benefit Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas will consist of 50-, 30- and 7-mile hard surface bike rides on the Razorback Greenway with barbecue rest stops along the way. The rides will begin at KeyPoint Church in Bentonville. Registration for the event is $35-$55. Information: osborn.rachel.n@gmail.com or https://tourdenwa.com.

Pups for Peace Walk

Peace at Home Family Shelter

4 10 a.m. -- Pups for Peace Dog Walk at Gulley Park in Fayetteville will bring Peace at Home Family Shelter steps closer to establishing a pet sanctuary at the shelter. Registration for the 1.5 mile pet walk is $25 and includes pet goodies such as a bandana and treats and snacks for all. Walk participants are welcome with or without pets. Information: (479) 442-9811 or peaceathomeshelter.org

Pig Trail Mud Run

Springdale Rotary Club

4 8 a.m. -- The Springdale Rotary Club's ninth annual Pig Trail Mud Run 5K fundraiser will begin and end at Ecclesia College in Springdale, with a Recovery Party to follow the run. There will be a play area for children. Information: (479) 871-4928 or pigtrailmudrun.com.

A Taste of Elkins Area

Elkins Senior Activity Center Meals on Wheels

4 11:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. -- The second annual A Taste of Elkins Area will be held at the Elkins Community Center. Proceeds will help support the programs of the Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center, including nutrition, socialization and transportation programs.

Organizers say: "A Taste of Elkins Area is an opportunity to eat great local food and listen to great local music. Eight food establishments will be represented including Nellie B's; Harps Foods; Boba's Asian Cafe; The BBQ Place; Tequila Grill; Creations by Cindy; The Swalty Kernel; and the Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center."

According to Center Director Claudine Stark, the center serves around 1,600 meals per month to local seniors with well over half of these meals being delivered daily to Meals on Wheels recipients. Information: elkinsar.org/atasteofelkins.

The Founders Crawfish Boil

Children's Safety Center of Washington County

4 noon-5 p.m. -- The 12th annual Founders Crawfish Boil presented by First National Bank of NWA and founded by Henderson Engineers will be at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Organizers say guests may order 2 pounds of crawfish and fixings (potatoes, sausage and corn) for $20 onsite or in advance. Maud Crawford will perform live. Tickets can be purchased in advance at georgesmajesticlounge.com. Information: (479) 872-6183 or childrenssafetycenter.org.

Champions of Literacy

Ozark Literacy Council

8 5:30 p.m. -- Champions of Literacy to benefit the Ozark Literacy Council will be at the Fayetteville Public Library. John L Colbert, Fayetteville Public Schools superintendent, is this year's honoree. Organizers say the evening will feature hors d'oeuvres and dinner by Chef Rafael Rios, drinks and entertainment "as we celebrate our diverse community and literacy." Tickets are $100 or $750 for a table for eight. Information: ozarkliteracy.org.

The Cancer Challenge

9-11 times vary -- The three-day, multi-event Cancer Challenge will lead off June 9 with a golf tournament, trap shoot practice and an adult tennis and pickleball outdoor happy hour.

The annual benefit for Northwest Arkansas charities also will include golf, tennis, pickleball and trap shoot tournaments June 10 and 11. Tournament venues will include Highlands Gun Range in Gravette, Kingsdale Tennis Center and Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista.

Proceeds from the Cancer Challenge stay in Northwest Arkansas, and the group has granted some $13.4 million to local cancer services and programs since its founding in 1993.

Information: (479) 273-3172 or thecancerchallenge.com.

Street Dinner

Downtown Springdale

10 7-10 p.m. -- The sixth annual Downtown Springdale Alliance Street Dinner presented by Milestone Construction Company is set on Emma Avenue.

The three-course meal will be prepared by Erin Rowe, Northwest Arkansas Chef and author of "An Ozark Culinary History." The evening will include live music by Dandelion Heart during dinner and Jenna and the Soul Shakers at an after party at 9 p.m. Information: downtownspringdale.org or info@downtownspringdale.org.

Northwest Arkansas Playwrights Festival

Magdalene Serenity House

14-19 -- The NWA Playwrights Festival at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse will benefit Magdalene Serenity House. Organizers say donations from the free event will be matched.

The festival "will spotlight a series of staged readings featuring 21 actors and directors working on 14 different scripts by some of our finest local playwrights. There will be live pre-show music by local musicians before each performance."

Information: Joy Morris, Development Director, joy@lovehealsnwa.org.

Summer Gala

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

16 6:30 p.m. -- The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas' Summer Gala will be at Heroncrest in Springdale. The evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions, music from guest violist and composer Trevor New, SoNA musicians including Duo Capriccioso, a performance of Florence Price's Quintet in A Minor and live jazz. Tickets for the cocktail attire event are $150 or $1,000 for a table for eight. RSVP by June 2. Information: (479) 283-4311 or info@sonamusic.org.

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

Catfish, Corndogs and Cornhole

17 8 a.m. -- The eighth annual Catfish, Corndogs and Cornhole fundraiser will be held at the Mercy Hospital campus in Rogers in the north field and parking lot areas. Amateur and competitive cornhole brackets for teams of two are available. Team registration is $60. Tickets for food and drinks only are $20.

Information: (479) 338-2990 or mercyhealthfoundation.net/nwa.

Paint the Town Red

American Heart Association

17 7-11 p.m. -- Paint the Town Red to benefit the American Heart Association will be at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. The evening will feature signature dishes from area restaurants, silent auction, music and sponsor lounges. Information: nwapaintthetownred.heart.org.

Social Event

The Cancer Challenge

24 6-10 p.m. -- The Cancer Challenge Social will be held at Heroncrest in Springdale. The evening will feature special guest Chaunte Lowe, four-time Olympian, live music, dinner, drinks, ax throwing, corn hole and live and silent auctions. Attire for the event is casual. Tickets are $250. Information: (479) 273-3172 or kerry@cancerchallenge.com.

Red, White and Baby Blue

Jackson L. Graves Foundation

24 7-10 p.m. -- The 18th annual Red, White and Baby Blue fundraiser for the Jackson L. Graves Foundation will be at the Garden Room in Fayetteville. The evening will include food, drinks, silent auction and live music. Tickets for the casual chic attire event are $50 or $475 for a table for eight. Information: (479) 799-9592 or info@jacksongraves.org.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Participants navigate an obstacle during the Springdale Rotary’s annual Pig Trail Mud Run, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at a race that started at Marchant Arena in Springdale. Runners completed a 3.2 mile course with 15 obstacles scattered throughout.

