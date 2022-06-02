Championship set for Hamilton

Anglers from around the continent will compete for one of bass fishing's top amateur titles today through Saturday during the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship at Lake Hamilton.

The field will consist of 42 boaters and 42 co-anglers that qualified for the championship through 128 tournaments among 24 divisions, as well as five regional qualifying tournaments. Thousands of anglers competed in the one-day weekend tournaments.

The winning boater will win up to $120,000 in cash and other prizes. The winning co-angler will win $50,000.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, advanced to one of six regional championships. The top six finishers in the regionals advanced to the BFL All-American. All 42 boaters and 42 co-anglers will compete today and Friday. On Saturday, the field will be cut to the top 10 boaters and co-anglers, based on two-day total cumulative weight. The boater and co-angler that catch the heaviest three-day total weight will win their respective titles.

Joe Opager, chief of communications for Major League Fishing, the parent organization, said the Bass Fishing League is designed for weekend anglers that have other jobs and careers. The BFL gives them an opportunity to fish competitively with an opportunity to advance to more professional circuits and to even fish professionally full-time.

"There are a lot of talented anglers on this tour, and the All-American has been won by some of the top names in the sport," Opager said. "People like Shaw Grigsby, Stephen Browning, Jacob Wheeler, Kerry Milner, Jeremy Lawyer, and Nick LeBrun. Winning the All-American is a major achievement, and it can open a pathway for even bigger things down the road."

Anglers will launch each day at 6:30 a.m. from the Andrew Hulsey Fish Hatchery at 350 Fish Hatchery Road in Hot Springs. Weigh-in each day will be held at the launch location and will begin at 2:30 p.m. Weigh-ins and launches are open to the public. Online coverage is available at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

Lake Hamilton hosted the All-American in 2000, 2001, 2004 and 2008. It was held on DeGray Lake in 2010.

"It's a huge benefit to work with a host like Visit Hot Springs that has hosted big tournaments like this so many times in the past," Opager said. "And Hot Springs is such a big fishing town. The fans are so knowledgeable and appreciative. The response is always so enthusiastic, and they make for a great event every time."