LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: DeFrance plays late weekend at Midtown

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ First Thursday – Hillcrest, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net
5-8 p.m.: Karaoke with Southern Country Connection
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock
6-8 p.m.: Brendan Mayer
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann
◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St.; (501) 313-4413; mockingbirdlr.com
7-9 p.m.: Irish session with Scott Moye
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8 p.m. Rebelmatic performs for the Mutants kickoff party ($12)
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: AJ Music
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bridge Street Live; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org
5-10 p.m.: The Party Jammers
◼️ Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatre.org
7 p.m.: Alan Hunt & Friends
◼️ Taphouse, 816 Albert Pike Road; (501) 651-0827
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The East End Band (duo)
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com
7 p.m.: Brian Nahlen
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Rodney Block Collective
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1:30 a.m.: deFrance
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis
◼️ War Memorial Park, 1 Stadium Drive; (501) 663-6385; wmstadium.com
Music in the Park
4-7:30 p.m.: Sad Daddy, On Call Band (free)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.: Dandelion Heart with Cromgrass ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 2661 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.: All N with Casey Sparks
CAMDEN
◼️ First Friday, 103 Washington; (870) 807-1468; firstfridaycamden.com
6-9 p.m.: Glenn Parker
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Vintage Band
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Nightliners
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7-10 p.m.: Monster Boy Lives
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8-Track Band
◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurante.com
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Amber Violet
◼️ Warehouse, 301 Broadway St.; (501) 538-0399
5-9 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue Duo
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7 p.m.: Buh Jones
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 1158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: The Gentlemen
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1221 ½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Alan Cooper ($17)
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: DJ/VJ G Force
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1:30 a.m.: deFrance
◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos
7-9 p.m.: Amy Garland Angel and Nick Devlin
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
9-11:45 p.m.: Indie Music Night ($10)
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Trey Johnson
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30 p.m.: Satisfaction – Rolling Stones tribute band ($15)
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
3:30-7 p.m.: Mutants of the Monster (free matinee)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Mutants Fest Night 2:Black Cobra, Cloud Rat, Knoll, Deadbird, Burned Up Bled Dry, Brat ($20)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: Recognizer with Thisness
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (702) 379-6632
8 p.m.: Nash Rambler
CONWAY
◼️ King's Live Music
8 p.m.: Shamarr Allen
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at Mad
7-10 p.m.: Mason Halstead
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ The Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755
7 p.m.: Buffalo Gals
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Adair Park, 358 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6750; cityhs.net
6-9 p.m.: Kimberly & Mason
◼️ Big Chill
9 p.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands
◼️ Blitzed Pig, 4330 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 525-1616
7:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Matt Stell with Colt Ford ($49.99; season ticket $79.99; child under 4' and seniors age 55+ $39.99)
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: 8-Track Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: The Intruders
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Marty Landsell
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill
8 p.m.: Rusty Roosters
MOUNT IDA
◼️ Montgomery County Courthouse's Front Porch Stage, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521
7 p.m.: Mike Adams and Borderline Bluegrass
PINE BLUFF
◼️ Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Fest, Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79, Altheimer; (888) 684-9998; stuffinthebluff.com
4 p.m.: The Bar-Kays, Sir Charles, Omar Cunningham, Captain Jack, Donnie Ray, Mo B, Gerod Rayborn, Lady Trucker, Eddie Keys, Kamyra, Platinum Band ($40 advance, $50 day of show)
◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887
8 p.m.: Detroit Johnny and Company
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo
4-10 p.m.: DJ P Smooth
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: "All That Jazz" brunch
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8 p.m.: David Ramirez, Leah Blevins ($20; advance SRO $15; $20 at the door)
◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
1 p.m.: Kevin Black
◼️ Vino's
3-5 p.m.: Mutants matinee
◼️ White Water Tavern
6 p.m.: Mutants Fest Night 3: Nick Shoulders and the OK Crawdad, Two Runner, Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class ($20)
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Vino's
7-10 p.m.: No Zodiac, Severe Headwound, B.L.A.S.T. ($12)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Theatre
7 p.m.: Hot Springs Music Festival
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.; Snarky Puppy ($40-$60)
◼️ Vino's
7-10 p.m.: LAP, Benadrill, Jimmy Stigma, Tamagotchi Massacre
■ ■ ■ Tickets ■ ■ ■
Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35 to $110, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the box offices of the Walmart AMP or the Walton Arts Center.