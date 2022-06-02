LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: DeFrance plays late weekend at Midtown





■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ First Thursday – Hillcrest, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net

5-8 p.m.: Karaoke with Southern Country Connection

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock

6-8 p.m.: Brendan Mayer

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St.; (501) 313-4413; mockingbirdlr.com

7-9 p.m.: Irish session with Scott Moye

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m. Rebelmatic performs for the Mutants kickoff party ($12)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: AJ Music

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bridge Street Live; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

5-10 p.m.: The Party Jammers

◼️ Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatre.org

7 p.m.: Alan Hunt & Friends

◼️ Taphouse, 816 Albert Pike Road; (501) 651-0827

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The East End Band (duo)

Brian Nahlen performs Friday at Fassler Hall in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Rodney Block Collective

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1:30 a.m.: deFrance

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis

◼️ War Memorial Park, 1 Stadium Drive; (501) 663-6385; wmstadium.com

Music in the Park

4-7:30 p.m.: Sad Daddy, On Call Band (free)

Sad Daddy performs at War Memorial Park Friday for Music in the Park. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Dandelion Heart with Cromgrass ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 2661 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: All N with Casey Sparks

CAMDEN

◼️ First Friday, 103 Washington; (870) 807-1468; firstfridaycamden.com

6-9 p.m.: Glenn Parker

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Vintage Band

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Nightliners

Monster Boy Lives travels down to El Dorado Friday to perform at Mulekick at Mad. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Brian Chilson)

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Monster Boy Lives

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8-Track Band

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054; rolandosrestaurante.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Warehouse, 301 Broadway St.; (501) 538-0399

5-9 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue Duo

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7 p.m.: Buh Jones

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 1158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: The Gentlemen

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1221 ½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Alan Cooper ($17)

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: DJ/VJ G Force

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1:30 a.m.: deFrance

◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos

7-9 p.m.: Amy Garland Angel and Nick Devlin

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9-11:45 p.m.: Indie Music Night ($10)

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: Satisfaction – Rolling Stones tribute band ($15)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

3:30-7 p.m.: Mutants of the Monster (free matinee)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Mutants Fest Night 2:Black Cobra, Cloud Rat, Knoll, Deadbird, Burned Up Bled Dry, Brat ($20)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Recognizer with Thisness

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (702) 379-6632

8 p.m.: Nash Rambler

CONWAY

◼️ King's Live Music

8 p.m.: Shamarr Allen

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at Mad

7-10 p.m.: Mason Halstead

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ The Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755

7 p.m.: Buffalo Gals

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Adair Park, 358 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6750; cityhs.net

6-9 p.m.: Kimberly & Mason

◼️ Big Chill

9 p.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands

◼️ Blitzed Pig, 4330 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 525-1616

7:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Matt Stell with Colt Ford ($49.99; season ticket $79.99; child under 4' and seniors age 55+ $39.99)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: 8-Track Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: The Intruders

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Marty Landsell

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill

8 p.m.: Rusty Roosters

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Montgomery County Courthouse's Front Porch Stage, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521

7 p.m.: Mike Adams and Borderline Bluegrass

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Fest, Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79, Altheimer; (888) 684-9998; stuffinthebluff.com

4 p.m.: The Bar-Kays, Sir Charles, Omar Cunningham, Captain Jack, Donnie Ray, Mo B, Gerod Rayborn, Lady Trucker, Eddie Keys, Kamyra, Platinum Band ($40 advance, $50 day of show)

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887

8 p.m.: Detroit Johnny and Company

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

4-10 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: "All That Jazz" brunch

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: David Ramirez, Leah Blevins ($20; advance SRO $15; $20 at the door)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

1 p.m.: Kevin Black

◼️ Vino's

3-5 p.m.: Mutants matinee

◼️ White Water Tavern

6 p.m.: Mutants Fest Night 3: Nick Shoulders and the OK Crawdad, Two Runner, Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class ($20)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's

7-10 p.m.: No Zodiac, Severe Headwound, B.L.A.S.T. ($12)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theatre

7 p.m.: Hot Springs Music Festival

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.; Snarky Puppy ($40-$60)

◼️ Vino's

7-10 p.m.: LAP, Benadrill, Jimmy Stigma, Tamagotchi Massacre

■ ■ ■ Tickets ■ ■ ■

Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35 to $110, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the box offices of the Walmart AMP or the Walton Arts Center.



