Dylan Hasz thrilled with Arkansas offer

Arkansas has a commitment from tight end Luke Hasz and now the Hogs are hoping to get another one from his twin brother after extending an offer to Dylan Hasz.

The Hasz’s have strong ties to Arkansas with their sister, Jenna Hasz Swindell and aunt Jennifer Fargo Rouse being UA grads.

“It means a lot considering the ties we have there along with the relationships that Luke and I have with the staff,” said Dylan of the Arkansas offer. “Being very familiar with Fayetteville makes it that much more special.”

Dylan Hasz, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Bixby, Oklahoma had offers from Tulsa, Air Force, Navy, South Dakota State, and others before receiving another via FaceTime with Coach Sam Pittman.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom visited Bixby during the spring evaluation period that ran from April 15-May 31.

"After Coach Odom came to one of our practices, they sat down and decided they wanted to offer me a scholarship," said Hasz, who's being recruited to play safety with receiver also a possibility.

As a junior, he had 24 catches for 193 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 5 carries for 26 yards for the 13-0 Spartans who won the 6A-II State title.

Hasz also had 14 punt returns for 214 yards along with 28 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 12 pass breakups while playing safety.

He plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in June.

"Still looking at dates but I'll most likely visit that weekend with my brother," said Hasz, who believes the visit could come during the June 17-19 weekend.



































