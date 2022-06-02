Ex-wife libeled Depp, jury finds





FAIRFAX, Va. -- A jury sided Wednesday with Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her before and during their brief marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one Depp's lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up the couple's apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.

Heard, who was stoic in the courtroom as the verdict was read, said she was heartbroken.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It's a setback," she said in a statement posted on her Twitter account. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Depp, who was not in court Wednesday, said "the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

"I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up," he said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The jury found in Depp's favor on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece.

Throughout the proceedings, fans who were overwhelmingly on Depp's side lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. Spectators who couldn't get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever they appeared outside.

A crowd of about 200 people cheered when Depp's lawyers came out after the verdict.

In evaluating Heard's counterclaims, jurors considered three statements by a lawyer for Depp who called her allegations a hoax. They found she was defamed by one of them, in which the lawyer claimed that she and friends "spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight," and called police.

The jury found Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge said state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, meaning Depp was awarded $10.35 million.

In the case, Depp had to prove not only that he never assaulted Heard, but that Heard's article -- which focused primarily on public policy related to domestic violence -- defamed him.

He also had to prove that Heard wrote the article with actual malice. And to claim damages, he had to prove that her article caused the damage to his reputation as opposed to any number of articles before and after Heard's piece that detailed the allegations against him.

Both performers emerge from the trial with reputations in tatters with unclear prospects for their careers.

Depp, a three-time best actor Oscar nominee, had until recent years been a bankable star.

His turn as Captain Jack Sparrow helped turn the "Pirates of the Caribbean" into a global franchise, but he's lost that role. He was also replaced in the third "Fantastic Beasts" spin-off film, "The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Heard's acting career has been more modest, and her only two upcoming roles are in a small film and the upcoming "Aquaman" sequel due out next year.

Depp's lawyers fought to keep the case in Virginia, in part because state law provided some legal advantages compared with California, where the two reside. A judge ruled that Virginia was an acceptable forum for the case because The Washington Post's printing presses and online servers are in the county.





Camille Vasquez, attorney for Johnny Depp, reaches out to hug fellow Depp attorney Benjamin Chew as they celebrate Wednesday after the verdict. (AP/Evelyn Hockstein)







This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP/Steve Helber, Pool)











Gallery: Depp v. Heard trial concludes







