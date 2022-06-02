Fecher chosen as director of state employees retirement system

The state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher will become executive director of the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, starting July 1.

Fecher's starting salary will be $165,396 a year as the system's executive director -- the same salary that former Executive Director Duncan Baird was paid when he left the system in April for a job with Walmart.

As secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services, Fecher's salary is $167,081.62 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

The public employees retirement system is state government's second-largest retirement system, with more than $10 billion in investments and more than 75,000 working and retired members

In a voice vote with at least four trustees dissenting and one trustee abstaining, the system's board on Wednesday selected Fecher to be the system's executive director.

The board of trustees decided to hire Fecher over the public employees retirement system's Chief Investment Officer Carlos Borromeo, state treasurer's office Senior Investment Manager Steve Pulley, and retired Fredericksburg, Texas, City Manager Kent Myers, who is a former Hot Springs city manager.

The board's action came after the system's 13 trustees interviewed the four candidates in a closed-door executive session for more than than four and a half hours.

Trustee Larry Walther, secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, made the motion to hire Fecher as the system's new executive director, and trustee Daryl Bassett, secretary of the state Department of Labor and Licensing, seconded the motion.

Afterward, board Chairwoman Candace Franks said "the board felt like that Miss Fecher had the attributes that we need for our next executive director, particularly in her ability to work with the Legislature and also her experience in state government."

In recent years, Fecher has had a rocky relationship at times with some state lawmakers as secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Asked about that, Franks said the board of trustees felt like Fecher is the best candidate to be the system's executive director.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, a co-chairman of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs, said afterward the Legislature will do its job to make sure that state government's retirement systems are solid, safe and secure, and he expects Fecher to do the same things as executive director of the public employees retirement system

DISSENSION

At least a few of the system's trustees could be heard dissenting from the trustees' voice vote to hire Fecher as executive director, although it wasn't immediately clear early Wednesday afternoon how many trustees dissented.

Afterward, trustees state Auditor Andrea Lea and retired Bureau of Legislative Research Assistant Director of Research Richard Wilson confirmed they dissented from voting to hire Fecher.

In addition, system Interim Executive Director Allison Woods said late Wednesday afternoon that "we can verify at this time" that trustees Gary Wallace and Russell White also dissented. Wallace and White are retired law enforcement trustees.

Trustee Jason Brady, who is chief deputy treasurer for operations, abstained from voting on hiring Fecher as the system's executive director because the state treasurer's office had one of its employees under consideration for the job, state treasurer spokeswoman Stacy Peterson said afterward.

Lea, who is a former Republican state representative from Russellville, said Fecher didn't have the financial background and degrees that the other three finalists had, although she said Fecher is a nice woman whom she has known for 20 years.

Wilson said Fecher meets many of the requirements for the executive director's job, but he didn't believe Fecher met the requirement of having a bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting, finance, economics, public administration or a related field.

But Franks said the trustees decided that Fecher's work experience "met the requirements as far as what we are looking at going forward."

Fecher has a bachelor's degree in physical science from the University of Central Arkansas, said Alex Johnston, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services, describing the degree as half chemistry and half physics.

The minimum education and/or experience for the job includes a bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting, finance, economics, public administration or a related field and five years of executive experience reporting directly to corporate or public leadership, including three years in a supervisory or managerial capacity, according to the job description for the position.

The preferred qualifications for the post include professional accounting/financial licensure, three or more years working with investments or retirement systems, and/or an advanced degree in business administration, accounting, finance, economics, public administration or related fields, according to the job description. The successful candidate must demonstrate leadership qualities, highly effective written and oral communication skills and a passion for customer service.

GOVERNOR LAUDS PICK

Afterward, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday in a written statement that "I congratulate Secretary Fetcher for her selection.

"She has led my administration efforts in transformation and she will do an excellent job leading the public employees retirement agency," the Republican governor said.

"This was a decision made by the board independently and I applaud their diligence in the selection process. I have not yet made any decision on who will lead [the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services]," Hutchison said.

The governor appoints seven of the 13 members of the system's board of trustees under state law.

Fecher has worked in the administrations of both former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee and Hutchinson.

She has been secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services since 2019 and served as the state's chief transformation officer from 2016-2019, executive vice president of operations for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission from 2015-2019, and director of the Department of Rural Services in 2015 under Hutchinson, according to her resume.

Fecher worked for the national profit group Save the Children from 2007-2013 and for the Arkansas Heart Association from 2013-2015.

She worked as an assistant director in Huckabee's office from 2000-2001, deputy director of the state Department of Rural Services from 2001-2005 and as legislative consultant and liaison to state officials for the Hutchinson Group consulting firm from 2005-2007, her resume states.

Borromeo has been the public employees retirement system's chief investment officer since 2010 and was financial section manager, and supervisor at the state Department of Human Services' Division of Youth Services from 2009-2010, according to his resume.

He was a senior professional representative for Merck & Co. Inc. from 2007-2008, and served stints as vice president, senior corporate bond trader, and senior vice president, head trader and risk manager at Stephens Inc. from 2000-2006. He also worked for AmSouth Capital Markets from 1996-2000, for Yamaichia International Securities Inc. from 1994-1996, and the Federal Home Loan Bank system from 1989-1994, according to his resume.

Borromero has a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Rockhurst University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Baird departed April 9 to begin work as senior manager of benefit services at Walmart, where he is responsible for administering Walmart's 401(k) plan.

Baird, a former Republican state representative from Lowell and state budget director, served as the system's executive director for three years. Woods, who has been the system's deputy director since November 2020, has served as interim executive director after Baird's departure.

In 2019, the system's board of trustees hired Baird as the executive director over actuary Jody Carreiro and Borromeo.

Franks said Wednesday the system's board of trustees expects Fecher to be "a very good communicator with our constituency, particularly our retirement system members."

They also wants Fecher "to be able to set the focus of the system going forward as far as making the system's membership comfortable with the system, and also continuing the great progress that we've made as far as the stability of the system the last few couple years," she said.

Fecher said she was honored to be selected by the system's trustees as the system's next executive director

"I look forward to joining the excellent team at APERS, traveling the state to meet with members and retirees, and working with the Board of Trustees to ensure the vitality of the public employees retirement system," she said in a written statement.