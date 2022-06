French Open Results

ATP/WTA

French Open

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509 (approximately $17.5 million)

Surface: Red clay

PARIS -- Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Singles

Men's Quarterfinals

Marin Cilic (20), Croatia, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Holger Rune, Denmark, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Women's Quarterfinals

Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Jessica Pegula (11), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Women's Quarterfinals

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (13), China, 6-3, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (8), United States, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.