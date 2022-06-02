FYI: Author talk, new T2 play both tonight

Because there's so much going on in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley -- y'all really know how to come out of quarantine! -- we're adding a new Thursday edition of our FYI arts calendar. To submit items to it, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com.

Today

Daytime Woman Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked -- Knitting and crocheting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Movie Marathon -- "Pirates of the Caribbean," 1-8:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Buzz -- Music of "The Dirty South," 5:30 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Festival -- Las Vegas: Enter the Night, an immersive installation and performance, 6-9 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Walker Landing Performance -- Music of "The Dirty South," 7 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- An Evening With David Grann, author of "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Lost City of Z," 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"Miss You Like Hell" -- When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of "In the Heights," through July 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

Live in America Festival -- Live in a Squareykah, 9 p.m.-midnight June 2-4 & June 9-11, the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

__

Friday

Old-Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival -- Noon-9 p.m. June 3-4, West Plains, Mo. oldtimemusic.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Soft Opening Celebration -- With more than 40 regional artists, the ARt Gallery in the old Banana Republic space at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville. Email melissamiltonart@aol.com.

Live in America Talks -- With Director of Live in America Carra Martinez, 5 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 5-8 p.m., First Friday on the Bentonville square. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert -- Erin McKeown, musician, poet, composer/lyricist of "Miss You Like Hell," 6 p.m., The Commons at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Free. theatre2.org.

Live in America Festival -- Detroit: We Insist, four Detroit artists to share their protest music, 7:30-9 p.m., The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Boom Kinetic -- 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Sugar Free Allstars, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Family Day -- With food, crafts, music, games and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154, rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Family Day at CACHE Studios -- With performances, art making activities, sensory play stations, food, and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Free. https://fb.me/e/1Aksza8FH.

Historic Foods Tasting -- Noon-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

Summer Reading Kickoff -- With Will Parker Music for Kids, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Live in America Talks -- 1 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Live in America Festival -- New Orleans: Laissez Faire, 2-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m., Momentary Green & The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Balm of Life Music Series -- The Hawf Brothers, 5 p.m., Basin Park in Eureka Springs. Free. EurekaSprings.org.

Forest Concert Series -- Pride Celebration with KVN, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

JukeBoxx -- 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

__

Sunday

Mountain Street Stage -- The Sons of Otis Malone, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Live in America Festival -- Northwest Arkansas: More Like a Hot Pot, Less Like a Salad, 6-7:30 p.m. June 5, 7:30-9 p.m. June 11, Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Sold out. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com