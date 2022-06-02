Garrett, Washam named finalists for Dean of Arkansas State University Griffin College of Business

Two finalists for dean of the Neil Griffin College of Business at Arkansas State University will visit the campus in Jonesboro for interviews with the search committee and to make campus presentations, Provost Alan Utter announced.

Mickey Latour, the dean of agriculture and the chairperson of the search committee, said the two finalists are:

• Jason Garrett of Union University in Jackson, Tenn., where he is dean and professor of marketing in the McAfee School of Business.

• Jim Washam, a faculty member at ASU and interim dean of the business college.

Each candidate will make a public presentation open to the campus community. Both sessions will be in the Delta Center for Economic Development, Room 103.

Washam is the first finalist on the schedule. He will be interviewed today and Friday. There will be a reception for campus and community members on the second floor of the Delta Center from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. today. Washam's public presentation will be on Friday, starting at 10:30 a.m. in Room 103.

Garrett is scheduled to visit Monday, with his presentation at 10:30 a.m. in Room 103 of the Delta Center, followed by a reception later Monday afternoon from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Delta Center.

The curriculum vitae of each candidate are available on the Neil Griffin College Dean search webpage, AState.edu/GriffinDeanSearch.