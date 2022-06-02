Get to know: 2024 target David Eziomume

Class of 2024 athlete David Eziomume has a former teammate who reported to Fayetteville over the weekend and another teammate committed to the Hogs for the 2023 class.

The Hogs signed receiver Sam M’bake from North Cobb for the 2022 class and 4-star quarterback Malachi Singleton pledged to the Hogs on April 25.

Eziomume, 6-1, 200 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Louisville, South Carolina and others.

He said he's looking to visit Fayetteville next weekend.

Nickname: Lil Daee / 007 (like James Bond)

Funniest football moment: Beating Marietta in the regional championship

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I would star in a movie or be a lead singer in a new cover band

I'm happiest when I: When I’m having fun

My mom is always on me to: do the little things right

Favorite NFL player: Jamal Haynes/Justin Jefferson

Must watch TV: The Flash

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

How would you spend a million dollars: I would help out my mom first and the ones I know that are struggling. Then, I would save the rest for the future.

What super power would you choose: Super speed, so it would be easier to get around

Two pet peeves: disrespectful opponents & false allegations

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Saquon Barkley

My hidden talent: Singing

My favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, because they have great food

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: A fruit bowl

I will never eat: frog

Favorite junk food: Chick-fil-a

My favorite sweet tooth carving: A milkshake

Strangest thing I’ve eaten: A bug

My dream date: Kehlani

I’m terrified of: rats

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. They’ve always been attracted to me.

Hobbies: Sports worker at 1885 grill in downtown Acworth

The one thing I could not live without is: The Grace of God

Best advice I’ve received: Work hard now, relax later in life

Role model and why: My older brother has shown me how to keep going no matter what.

Three words to describe me: Smart, Energetic, and funny

People would be surprised: That I don’t drive yet



