Hutchinson considers special legislative session with look at school security

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that he is discussing a potential legislative special session in the coming months that would include an agenda item on school safety and security.

The Republican governor said he will recommend that part of the state's revenue surplus be used to increase school safety efforts throughout Arkansas, which could be in the form of a grant program that could reach up to $50 million.

“I want to work with the legislature to define [it],” Hutchinson told reporters Thursday afternoon. “It’s important in my mind that if we have a special session for tax relief that we also have on the agenda the need for using part of the surplus for school safety.”

Hutchinson said he has asked Dr. Cheryl May, director of the Criminal Justice Institute for the University of Arkansas system, to reconvene the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

The governor noted that in 2018 the commission provided a detailed report that is being used by schools today, but he said recent events such as the May 24 school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, have inspired the need to see if the commission has additional recommendations.

Hutchinson said such events also stress the importance of audits, checks and requiring additional training when it comes to school security.

“I expect this to be a quick review and a quick turnaround because the substantive work has been done," Hutchinson said. "But I need an update in order to make sure that we address the needs of school safety that any agenda item might come up with in any special session in the future.”

May said the commission had 19 members in 2018 and worked nine months before providing 30 recommendations.

“As the governor said, we never stopped working on these issues,” said May, mentioning some of the bills that were passed to address school safety. “There have been a lot of individuals and superintendents, legislators, school staff, members of the Division of Elementary and our staff at the Criminal Justice Institute who worked very, very hard to meet as many of these recommendations as we can.”