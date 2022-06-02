• Oleg Sulyma is accused of slashing a fellow Ukrainian immigrant with broken beer bottles in a Brooklyn, N.Y., karaoke bar after hearing him speaking Russian and demanding proof of his ethnicity, including saying a hard-to-pronounce Ukrainian word.

• Ragan Whitlock, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the move "will help put these incredibly imperiled animals back on a path to recovery" as federal wildlife officials agreed to revise the critical-habitat designation for Florida manatees.

• Troy Carter, a Louisiana congressman, said "this is a move that will protect and shore up this historically Black university for the next generation" as Southern University gets a $7.6 million grant to fight erosion of a ravine that threatens to drop buildings into the Mississippi River.

• Erika Qualls of Church Hill, Tenn., filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against the local school district over claims that her eighth-grade son was the victim of harassment, saying he's one of a handful of Black students in a school of 400 and that her concerns have been ignored and downplayed.

• Danny Gillane, library director in Lafayette Parish, La., said "I'm doing this because everything's a fight" and he fears "inviting people to challenge these books" as he indefinitely halts displays highlighting such themes as Cajun heritage, Pride Month and Black History Month.

• Elsie Arntzen, Montana's top schools official, was fined $100 after pleading no contest to a citation alleging she passed a school bus in a residential subdivision while children were boarding.

• LaToya Ratlieff of Florida, who was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet during a Black Lives Matter protest, is suing Fort Lauderdale and several police officers, alleging excessive force that caused "severe, painful and permanent physical and emotional injuries."

• Ibram X. Kendi, founder of Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research, said the Black soldiers of the Massachusetts 54th Regiment "were as much the great emancipators as Abraham Lincoln" as a memorial to the Civil War unit was rededicated after a restoration.

• Javier Acosta, a sheriff's detective in San Mateo County, Calif., credited a quick-thinking custodian for safely confining a curious cougar at Pescadero High after it "casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom."