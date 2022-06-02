The world in brief: Two Palestinians killed in West Bank

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank

JERUSALEM -- Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday who they said had approached them while carrying a knife.Also in the West Bank, another Palestinian was killed as the army went to demolish the family home of an attacker.

The military released a photo of what it said was the knife the woman was carrying. No soldiers were wounded.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Ghafran Warasna and said she was shot in the chest.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said she attempted to stab the soldier at "point-blank range."

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said Warasna had worked on and off as a journalist for more than a decade.

In a separate incident, at least one Palestinian was killed in or near Jenin, according to the Health Ministry, which did not provide further details.

Israeli forces were operating in Yaabed in order to demolish the family home of a Palestinian who methodically gunned down five people in Bnei Brak in March.

The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel holds long-range airstrike drill

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military said Wednesday that dozens of its aircraft conducted a drill simulating airstrikes on long-range targets.

The army said the exercise took place a day earlier over the Mediterranean and "involved long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets." It provided no additional information.

The announcement came as negotiators representing world powers and Iran have held months of talks in a bid to hash out a new agreement to rein in Tehran's nuclear program.

Israel considers Iran its greatest threat and was staunchly opposed to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action accords signed by Iran and world powers, saying it didn't have enough safeguards to keep Iran from developing a weapons capability or address other Iranian military threats in the region. It has said it opposes a return to a new nuclear agreement.

Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

Israel is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, but has never publicly acknowledged having such weapons.

Tuesday's air force drill took place as part of a larger, month-long military exercise, which included combat simulations in Cyprus earlier this week.

Rocket attack leaves three dead in Syria

BEIRUT -- A rocket struck a residential area in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding others, opposition activist said.

Some activists said that the rocket was fired on Tel Abyad by the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a claim that the group denied.

The attack came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish army will soon "clear" the northern Syrian towns of Manbij and Tel Rifaat of "terrorists," referring to Syria's main Kurdish militia known as the People's Protection Units.

Turkey has launched four major operations in Syria since 2016, mainly targeting the People's Protection Units. Ankara claims its own outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party inside Turkey and the People's Protection Units in Syria are the same.

Baladi news, an activist collective, reported that three people were killed and 10 were wounded in Tel Abyad. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said four were killed and several others were wounded in the attack.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces issued a statement denying its fighters had fired any rocket toward Tel Abyad and said that an unknown drone fired the rocket.

Toll hits 4 after Chinese earthquakes

BEIJING -- Two earthquakes killed at least four people and damaged houses in southwestern China on Wednesday, authorities and state media said.

Fourteen others were injured, at least one seriously, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report. All of the dead and injured were in Baoxing county in Sichuan province.

A magnitude 6.1 quake struck at a depth of 10 miles in Ya'an city, about 65 miles southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, the China Earthquake Network Center said. A magnitude 4.5 quake, also in Ya'an, followed three minutes later, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The Sichuan fire department said some houses were damaged and more than 1,400 rescuers were headed to the area. The Southwest Railway Authority said some sections of track were closed, causing delays to passenger trains.

A 2013 earthquake with an aftershock of a magnitude 7.0 killed 196 people, provincial officials said, according to CGTN, the international arm of CCTV.

China's deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.



