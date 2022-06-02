James Hales: Churches shaped Rogers

Rogers has a rich history of great contributions by folks with strong religious convictions, and I thought it would be interesting and informative to review the origins of a few of the congregations and where they are today.

One of the earliest congregations in the Rogers area was Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church. The history of the Oakley Chapel began in 1869 -- just four years after the Civil War ended -- when the congregation met in the old Droke schoolhouse 1½ miles west of the present church. In 1872, the congregation had their first building with the donation by Haywood and Elizabeth Oakley of 1½ acres of land, today located at the southeast corner of West Walnut and 40th streets. A chapel large enough to seat 300 people was constructed, probably by Haywood Oakley and his seven sons. That first chapel was built nine years before Rogers was founded in 1881. The first church burned, and on the site, with the Rev. Y. A. Gilmore as pastor, the present church was erected in 1896 at a cost of $912.50, which included the seats. In 1955, Sunday School rooms, an office and a prayer rail were added to the church. The 1896 church building was moved on July 28, 2008, a short distance south to 203 Promenade Blvd. and became part of the expanded church campus.

In 1880, members of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) began meeting in their homes to worship. In 1886, a meeting was held in the M.E. Church, North building on the northwest corner of Second and Chestnut. The First Christian Church was established with 20 charter members, including prominent citizens Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Stroud, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Fowler, Mr. and Mrs. George F. Kennan and Mr. and Mrs. A. B. Parker, among others. The congregation met in various homes and buildings until they built their own church in 1889. The first church building was built on the northwest corner of Poplar and Third streets, now the dental offices of Dr. David Jeffery. In 1966, the congregation had outgrown the old church building and built a new one at the southeast corner of Oak and 13th streets. The congregation has grown and expanded many times through the years and completed a huge expansion in 2006.

The first Catholic services held in Rogers were in 1910 in the Gem Theater on the north side of Walnut Street between First and Second streets. These services by a priest from Eureka Springs were usually only once or twice a month. In 1914, the congregation bought the old Presbyterian church building and moved it to Olive and Fourth streets. In May 1945, the mission church was designated a parish with Father Edward Maloy as the first resident pastor. At that time the church consisted of only 20 families. In 1947, the frame church building was moved to the northeast corner of Sixth and Cypress streets and enlarged. This building was soon outgrown, and land was acquired on 13th Street between Poplar and Cypress streets. On this, the site of the present church and school, the new parish hall and school were completed in 1957. In 2003, St. Vincent de Paul completed a huge expansion program, including building a beautiful new church which seats 1,500 people. In September 2006, more than 3,000 families called St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church their spiritual home.

James F. Hales is an author and local historian. Part II of this column will appear in his next installment. Email him at jfhales@aol.com.