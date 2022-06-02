Lee’s MLB debut crashed by Mets

NEW YORK -- Former University of Arkansas and Bryant High School standout Evan Lee made his major league debut Wednesday for the Washington Nationals but came away with the loss in a 5-0 New York Mets victory.

The Nationals left-hander lasted 32/3 innings after getting called up from Class AA Harrisburg, allowing 2 runs and 4 hits with 3 walks. The defeat was not lost on Washington Manager Dave Martinez.

"I like what I saw," Martinez said. "He's got good stuff. So he'll probably get another opportunity in five days to go back out there and start again. I thought he did a really good job of handling himself.

His counterpart, New York starter Carlos Carrasco, combined with three relievers on New York's second consecutive shutout, Tomas Nido went 4 for 4 with three RBI at the bottom of the batting order as the Mets polished off a perfect homestand. New York went 6-0 against NL East foes Philadelphia and Washington for its first undefeated homestand of six or more games since a 10-0 run in April 2015.

On deck, a much stiffer test.

The first-place Mets, riding their longest winning streak of the season, head to California for a 10-game trip against the Dodgers, Padres and Angels that starts tonight.

"It's going to be a good challenge, but I think we are prepared," Carrasco said.

Minus injured aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, the Mets (35-17) are 18 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2015 regular season 90-72 on the way to their last World Series appearance. They began the day with a 101/2-game lead in the NL East, tied with the 1971 San Francisco Giants for the largest in National League history entering June.

"I think this goes back to spring training," Nido said. "We knew this team was built to win, and from day one everybody's come to work."

Nido had an RBI single in the fourth inning, and another run scored on the play when center fielder Dee Strange-Gordon fumbled the ball for an error. Lindor hit a sacrifice fly that scored Nido in the seventh, and the light-hitting catcher added a two-run double in the eighth to set a career high for hits.

Working carefully to the few thumpers in Washington's lineup, Carrasco (6-1) matched his career high with five walks and pitched out of trouble all afternoon against the last-place Nationals. He needed 95 pitches to get through five innings but stranded eight runners.

Seth Lugo tossed two innings before Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz finished a six-hitter on the 10th anniversary of Johan Santana's no-hitter -- the first in Mets history.

It was New York's ninth shutout this season, most in the majors, and it followed a 10-0 whitewash of Washington on Tuesday night. The Mets are 13-2-1 in series this year -- though their only two sweeps came on this homestand. The six-game winning streak marks their longest of the year.

PHILLIES 6, GIANTS 5 Kyle Schwarber and Nick Maton homered to help Philadelphia snap a five-game losing streak with a victory over San Francisco. Maton also had an RBI bunt single as Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep and won for just the fifth time in 17 games.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 2 Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Dakota Hudson threw seven strong innings and St. Louis beat San Diego to complete a three-game sweep. Nick Wittgren earned his first save by getting the last out of the game when he retired pinch-hitter Robinson Cano on a fly ball with the bases loaded. The Cardinals have won five of six games.

MARLINS 14-12, ROCKIES 1-13 Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out nine in earning his first big league win, Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and drove in four, and Miami had 21 hits in routing Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader. Cabrera (1-0), a 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, used a fastball topping out at 99 mph with a slider and changeup to baffle Colorado's lineup. Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, including a two-run walkoff drive in the 10th inning, to help the Rockies for the doubleheader split.

BRAVES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, William Contreras had three hits -- including two of Atlanta's five doubles -- and Kyle Wright threw six scoreless innings for Atlanta. Riley's homer broke open a close game in the seventh for the Braves, who salvaged the final game and avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 3 (10) Rookie Christopher Morel drove in Jason Heyward with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers. Heyward started on second base and moved up on a groundout by Nick Madrigal. Morel then drove him in with a fly to left against Hoby Milner (2-1).

PIRATES 8, DODGERS 4 Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, Rodolfo Castro drove in four runs in three innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Dodgers to complete their first sweep in Los Angeles in nearly 22 years.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 4 Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Yordan Alvarez cleared the bases with a go-ahead double in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics to complete a three-game sweep. Elvis Andrus broke up Verlander's no-hit bid with an RBI double in the seventh inning that tied the game at 1-1. Verlander finished with 6 strikeouts in 7 innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 2 hits for a no-decision.

GUARDIANS 4, ROYALS 0 Rookie left-hander Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and Cleveland completed a three-game sweep. Pilkington (1-0), making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth. The left-hander is taking the rotation spot of injured Aaron Civale.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 0 Tarik Skubal allowed two hits in seven innings Detroit's win over Minnesota. Jonathan Schoop, who is hitting .438 with a home run and six RBI in the five-game series against his former team, drove in two of Detroit's runs. The Tigers have won three of four in the series that concludes Thursday, including back-to-back shutouts.

ORIOLES 9, MARINERS 2 Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias hit two of the Orioles' four homers with back-to-back shots in the sixth inning, and Baltimore cruised past the Seattle Mariners. Rougned Odor and Trey Mancini also connected for the Orioles, who bounced back from a 10-0 defeat the prior night.

BLUE JAYS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Danny Jansen added a three-run blast, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven games by beating the Chicago White Sox. It's Toronto's longest winning streak since an eight-game run last Sept. 1-9.

RAYS 4, RANGERS 3 (11) Ji-Man Choi hit an RBI double in the 11th inning to give Tampa Bay a win over Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 7, REDS 1 Garrett Whitlock pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in four runs to help Boston beat Cincinnati. Whitlock (2-1) allowed five hits and one unearned run before two relievers completed the seven-hitter. Boston got to Hunter Greene (2-7) in the fourth inning. Greene struck out seven batters in the first three innings before the Red Sox broke through.





