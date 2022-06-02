Must do right thing

I am a gun owner, hunter and a former U.S. Army officer during the Vietnam era. A number of people are running for election in 2022 at the state and local level. Many of them say they are anti-abortion and therefore pro-life. However, most of them are unwilling to support a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and reasonable background checks on the purchase of any firearm regardless of source.

Also, there are no background checks on the purchase of body armor, and that puts law enforcement at a dangerous disadvantage. Failure to confront this issue is creating great harm to our children and adults and law enforcement. Also lack of control on assault weapons has weaponized the violent drug cartels in all countries.

When you are looking at candidates to vote for in the coming election, I urge you to check their voting records on gun control, because unwillingness to take a stand is not pro-life. I have written U.S. Senators Boozman and Cotton and Congressman Westerman on various occasions and received form letters in return. Their lack of action cannot be justified as the violence continues. The latest killing in Texas requires all of us in Arkansas to ask our senators, congressmen, governor, etc., candidates at the state and local level to do the right thing.

TOM AMENT

Hot Springs Village

Just common sense

A recent letter-writer makes the ridiculous claim that Joe Biden thinks that guns should be outlawed to protect the criminals. Nonsense like this is why there can't be a legitimate debate about common-sense ways to prevent children (and others) from being gunned down by some nutcase. A counter-argument might be "why don't we shut down all the public schools, removing them as targets for all those wonderful people who are legally entitled to carry assault weapons?" Stupid argument, right? So is claiming that Biden and other Democrats want to ban or confiscate guns.

Common sense suggests other solutions. Why, for instance, does it make sense to give a child who isn't old enough to legally buy alcoholic beverages the right to buy assault rifles? That child is less likely to kill someone after drinking a beer than with his gun that was made for killing.

Republicans like to point out that mental health is the issue, more so than guns. Why, then, do they oppose red-flag laws? A little common sense might suggest that a gun nut who talks about killing people probably shouldn't have a gun. I would go a step further and say that allowing a child to buy multiple military-style weapons with high-capacity magazines (along with body armor) should be a red flag by itself. There was once a partial ban (on selling assault weapons) that reduced mass shootings. When that ban expired, mass shootings tripled. Common sense might suggest there is a correlation. Young people + automatic weapons + crazy talk = recipe for disaster?

Why isn't this common sense? Actually, it is. The vast majority of Americans agree. Why, then, is there no legislative response to gun violence? Because apparently Republican senators would rather allow children to be gunned down than take a chance on upsetting their gun-nutty donors. It seems the NRA has paid to block any gun reform that might save lives. If parents want to protect their children, there is one thing they can do that will absolutely work: Refuse to vote for any politician that accepts donations from the NRA. That's just common sense.

MICHAEL FOX

Conway

Address real problem

I have read all the heartfelt and emotional letters published after the latest mass-murder school shooting in Texas. Few letters offered a sensible solution. No one seems to address what I believe is the real problem, which is that many kids never receive the slightest moral training or respect for life.

Before you start shouting for the repeal of the Second Amendment or vilify the NRA, please stop to count how often you have read of NRA members who have gone berserk and commit mass murder; that's right, you never heard of such a thing. It is sad that so many people never learn to tell the good guys from the bad guys. I suggest that you look in the mirror and ask yourself if you have raised your kids with a solid moral foundation, which usually means attending church and a degree of love and fear of God.

My proposals for laws to reduce criminal violence with guns may be draconian, but are better than hand-wringing: (1) That biological parents of the murdering minor, wherever they may be, receive stiff prison terms, along with their rotten kids. They have miserably failed in their primary responsibility. (2) That the age for civilian kids to own any semiautomatic weapon be raised to 21. Further, that anyone who makes semiautomatic weapons available to unsupervised minors, either by carelessness or intent, be severely fined. Weapons stored at home belong in gun safes. (3) That anyone so uninformed that they commonly use the false and political term "assault rifle" when meaning semiautomatic rifle never have their opinion published.

Full disclosure: I have been an NRA member for about 50 years and am too old to have the slightest interest in ugly black military-style rifles; "modern sporting rifles" is the accepted term, if you care, but I prefer my description.

WIL WING

Bella Vista

Remember the fallen

March 24, 1998: Paige Herring, Stephanie Johnson, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks and Shannon Wright were assassinated as they vacated Westside Middle School in Jonesboro. Ten others were injured. The murderers had multiple fully loaded firearms including three semiautomatic rifles, 200 rounds of ammunition, a crossbow and hunting knives in their possession.

Did Columbine overshadow these victims? Have we forgotten them? The murders continue daily. Are we becoming a country of statistics, data collectors? Are the murderers the only ones taking any action? Remember these names. Their families remember.

MARY PAAL

Little Rock