Little Rock police name man killed in Memorial Day shooting

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a man who was shot and killed Monday, as well as a person questioned in the case, but no charges have been filed yet, according to a news release from the agency.

Police arrived a few minutes before 5 a.m. Monday, at 11305 Gila Valley Drive, where they found Antonio Hampton, 25, of Little Rock, who had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jonathan Huff, 39, of Little Rock, was detained and taken to the Major Crimes Division for further questioning, the release stated, but it did not list any charges filed against him.

A prosecutor will review the case and determine if the shooting was justified or if charges should be filed against Huff, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, although he could not provide any other details in the shooting.

No details were given about the circumstances of the shooting in the report, other than the shooter used a handgun.