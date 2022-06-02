Motor sports schedules and winners

SCHEDULES AND WINNERS

NASCAR Cup Series

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #1 (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #2 (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #3 (Justin Haley)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #4 (Joey Logano)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2 (Ryan Preece)

Feb. 6 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Brad Keselowski)

Feb. 17 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Chris Buescher)

Feb. 20 DAYTONA 500 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 27 Wise Power 400 (Kyle Larson)

March 6 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Alex Bowman)

March 13 Ruoff Mortgage 500 (Chase Briscoe)

March 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (William Byron)

March 27 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Ross Chastain)

April 3 Toyota Owners 400 (Denny Hamlin)

April 9 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (William Byron)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1 (Tyler Reddick)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Christopher Bell)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Justin Haley)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Ty Dillon)

April 17 Food City Dirt Race (Kyle Busch)

April 24 GEICO 500 (Ross Chastain)

May 1 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne (Chase Elliott)

May 8 Goodyear 400 (Joey Logano)

May 15 AdventHealth 400 (Kurt Busch)

May 22 x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Daniel Suárez)

May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race (Ryan Blaney)

May 29 Coca-Cola 600 (Denny Hamlin)

SUNDAY Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, Madison, Ill.

June 12 Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 26 Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 3 Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 10 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.

July 17 Ambetter 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 24 M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400, Long Pond, Pa.

July 31 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 21 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth

Oct. 2 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 23 Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Feb. 19 Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Hill)

Feb. 26 Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

March 5 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

March 12 United Rentals 200 (Noah Gragson)

March 19 Nalley Cars 250 (Ty Gibbs)

March 26 Pit Boss 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

April 2 ToyotaCare 250 (Ty Gibbs)

April 8 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com (Brandon Jones)

April 23 Ag-Pro 300 (Noah Gragson)

April 30 A-GAME 200 (Josh Berry)

May 7 Mahindra ROXOR 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 21 SRS Distribution 250 (Tyler Reddick)

May 28 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Josh Berry)

SATURDAY Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland, Ore.

June 25 Tennessee Lottery 250, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 2 Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 9 Alsco Uniforms 250, Hampton, Ga.

July 16 Crayon 200, Loudon, N.H.

July 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

July 30 Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 26 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 3 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 10 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 16 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 24 Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth

Oct. 1 Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Charlotte, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 15 Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks

Feb. 18 NextEra Energy 250 (Zane Smith)

March 4 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 (Chandler Smith)

March 19 Fr8 208 (Corey Heim)

March 26 XPEL 225 (Zane Smith)

April 7 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (William Byron)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1 (Austin Dillon)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Ty Majeski)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Joey Logano)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Chandler Smith)

April 16 Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (Ben Rhodes)

May 6 Dead On Tools 200 (John H. Nemechek)

May 14 Heart Of America 200 (Zane Smith)

May 20 SpeedyCash.com 220 (Stewart Friesen)

May 27 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Ross Chastain)

SATURDAY Toyota 200, Madison, Ill.

June 11 DoorDash 250, Sonoma, Calif.

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 1, Knoxville, Iowa

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 2, Knoxville, Iowa

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 3, Knoxville, Iowa

June 18 x-Qualifying Race 4, Knoxville, Iowa

June 18 Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville, Iowa

June 24 Rackley Roofing 200, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 9 O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, Lexington, Ohio

July 23 CRC Brakleen 150, Long Pond, Pa.

July 29 TSport 200, Indianapolis

Aug. 13 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 9 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 15 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 1 Talladega 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 22 Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 4 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

IndyCar

Feb. 27 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Scott McLaughlin)

March 20 XPEL 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 10 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Josef Newgarden)

May 1 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Pato O'Ward)

May 14 GMR Grand Prix (Colton Herta)

May 29 Indianapolis 500 (Marcus Ericsson)

June 5 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit

June 12 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 3 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

July 17 Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto

July 23 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, Newton, Iowa

July 24 Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, Newton, Iowa

July 30 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

Aug. 7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 20 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 11 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Formula One

March 20 Bahrain Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)

March 27 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

April 10 Australian Grand Prix (Charles Leclerc)

April 24 Imola Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 8 Miami Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 22 Spanish Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 29 Monaco Grand Prix (Sergio Perez)

June 12 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

June 19 Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

July 3 British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 10 Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria

July 24 French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

July 31 Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Aug. 28 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 4 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Sept. 11 Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Oct. 2 Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City

Oct. 9 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 23 United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Oct. 30 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 13 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

Nov. 20 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates