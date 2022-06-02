



• Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, says she has "total control over my life now," five years after her divorce, as she opens up about her marriage in a new memoir. Buhle describes her ex-husband's drug addiction, her response to his infidelity -- including an affair with her widowed sister-in-law -- and her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of "If We Break" were published Wednesday by People magazine. Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it, and how "it became my own addiction" to document it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden's 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray. She said she found out about Hunter Biden's affair with Hallie Biden, Beau's widow, in November 2016, after her daughters asked the family's therapist to tell her. "I was shocked, but not heartbroken. Heartbreak has already flatted my self-esteem that past year," she writes. She says her daughters discovered the relationship when searching through texts on Hunter's phone. Buhle told People that she and Hunter "come together in our shared love for our daughters," as they prepare for their eldest daughter Naomi's wedding at the White House in November. While Hunter's finances are under investigation by the Justice Department, Buhle told People that "I couldn't be of any help," adding, "I kept my head so deeply buried in the sand on our finances." Buhle in 2019 legally reclaimed her maiden name. "I was no longer a Biden," she writes. "I'd handed in my crown and shield because I no longer needed them. Maybe I never had."

• French film star Catherine Deneuve will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday. Deneuve was a key figure in the French New Wave. She broke out after starring as the lovesick Genevieve in Jacques Demy's candy-colored musical "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" in 1964. It would lead to more lauded collaborations with Demy ("The Young Girls of Rochefort," "Donkey Skin") as well as directors such as Luis Bunuel, Francois Truffaut ("The Last Metro") and Roman Polanski ("Repulsion"). Now 78, Deneuve has worked consistently for nearly 60 years. In addition to her 14 Cesar Awards nominations and two wins, she was nominated for a best-actress Oscar for "Indochine" from 1992. "It is a joy to receive this prestigious award at the Venice Festival," Deneuve said. "It is also an honor to be chosen for this tribute at the Film Festival that has accompanied me so often for so many movies."





Catherine Deneuve attends the Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)





