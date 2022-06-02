Westrock Coffee sets investor events

Westrock Coffee Holdings LLC is scheduling meetings to pitch its business to potential investors leading up to the company’s plans to go public in the third quarter.

The Little Rock-based coffee and tea producer has scheduled a presentation Wednesday at William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference and also plans to detail its growth strategy at Stifel’s 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Ford and Chief Financial Officer Chris Pledger are presenting for Westrock, which says it will have estimated 2022 revenue of about $960 million and projected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $75 million.

In April, Westrock announced plans for a business combination agreement with Riverview Acquisition Corp. of Memphis to take the coffee producer public and list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “WEST.” Westrock has offices in 10 countries and sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.

— Andrew Moreau

Lumber futures sag 46% for year so far

Lumber futures have dropped to levels not seen since November amid fears of a softening housing market and economic recession.

Futures fell as low as $604.50 per 1,000 board feet in Chicago on Wednesday, extending a slump to about 46% this year. The commodity’s collapse is a stark reversal from all-time highs set in 2021 during a pandemic-fueled homebuilding boom.

“Lumber markets are probing for a floor,” said Kevin Mason, managing director of ERA Forest Products Research, noting that concerns about collapsing home sales and rising interest rates are pushing prices lower.

Recent comments by JPMorgan Chase’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon aren’t helping, Mason said. Earlier on Wednesday, he warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane,” given challenges including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lumber prices may fall in the range of $400 per 1,000 board feet in the next two months before producers curb production to remove excess supply, Mason said.

— Bloomberg News (WPNS)

6.46 drop puts index at closing of 789.04

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 789.04, down 6.46.

“Equities closed lower to start the month after a strong ISM Manufacturing report for May early in the trading session reinforced investor fears of Federal Reserve monetary tightening as the financials and health care sectors underperformed,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.