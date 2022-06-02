Police beat: North Little Rock police arrest 2 for drugs, guns during traffic stop

Pot, weapons found in NLR traffic stop

A traffic stop Tuesday by North Little Rock police of a vehicle that reportedly ran a stop sign led to the arrest of two men, one a felon, who had drugs and guns, according to an arrest report.

Police stopped the vehicle near Graham Avenue and Lynch Drive around 10 p.m. and reported smelling marijuana, prompting a search of the vehicle and occupants.

James Dotson, 21, of Little Rock, and Keon Lewis, 23, of North Little Rock, were in the rear passenger seats. Police reported finding a Glock 22 with an extended magazine near Dotson's crotch and another Glock 22 in a gun case at Lewis' feet.

Officers also reported finding more marijuana on Dotson's person and in a backpack in the back seats with plastic baggies and a scale.

Lewis is a felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Both men are charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a felony, and a felony drug possession charge, as well as a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Lewis faces an additional felony count of possession of a firearm by a certain person.