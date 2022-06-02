North Little Rock police investigate shooting that severely injures man

North Little Rock police responded Wednesday to a shooting on Washington Avenue that left one man wounded, according to a news release.

Police arrived in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue just after 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, locating a male, who was not identified, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known, the release stated.

No suspect information was released, and the investigation is ongoing. Police were no longer at the scene by 1:15 p.m.