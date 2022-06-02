Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Jeremy Bailey, 38, of 9889 Fair Lane in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Bailey was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Ryan Williams, 33, of 814 N. Storer Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Williams was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Print Headline: Records

