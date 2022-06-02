NWA NATURALS: Naturals fall to Corpus Christi

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas failed to cash in on its few scoring chances and fell 6-2 to Corpus Christi on Wednesday night before an announced crowd of 2,183 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals, limited to seven hits, stranded eight and lost their third in a row.

"We had the bases loaded the one inning and couldn't get anything across," Northwest Arkansas manager Chris Widger said. "The other inning, we had second and third, I think we had nobody out, and we ended up getting one on a sac fly. You can't give them extra opportunities, and you've got to take advantage of your own. We didn't do it tonight."

Logan Porter went 2-for-3, and Robbie Glendinning was 2-for-4 for the Naturals (22-24).

Enmanuel Valdez (2-for-4) hit his 11th homer of the season and drove in three runs to power the Hooks (20-27). Valdez is batting .365.

"He doesn't swing at bad pitches," Widger said. "You really have to make pitches to get him out."

Luke Berryhill (3-for-4) added a two-run homer for Corpus Christi, which has won the first two of the six-game series.

Down 2-1, the Naturals loaded the bases with two away in the fifth on a single and a pair of walks. But Michael Massey popped out as the Hooks wriggled off the hook.

That missed opportunity proved pivotal when Valdez swatted a two-run round-tripper to center in the sixth, making it 4-1. The Hooks then loaded the bases, chasing starter Drew Parrish. But reliever Holden Capps got a double play grounder to end the threat.

After sailing early, Parrish (4-3) allowed four runs (all earned) on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

"I think he just wasn't locating his fastball as well as he normally does, as well as he was in the first couple of innings," Widger said. "But that's a good hitting team, too. You have to make your pitches, and they make you work for it."

Glendinning doubled and crossed the plate on Ryan Grotjohn's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, narrowing the gap to 4-2.

Valdez's RBI double put Corpus Christi up 5-2 in the seventh, and the Hooks tacked on an insurance run in the eighth for a 6-2 cushion.

Parrish retired the first nine he faced but found trouble in the fourth. Wilyer Abreu opened the inning with a walk, and Berryhill belted a homer over the 327 sign in left for a 2-1 edge.

Glendinning's RBI single scored Brhet Bewley for a 1-0 Naturals lead in the first.

Winner Jimmy Endersby (2-1) gave up six hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four.