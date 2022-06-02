Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Former Dallas RB dies

Marion Barber, a former Dallas Cowboys running back who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. He had issues with mental health after his career. Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Wednesday they made a welfare check at an apartment "believed to be leased" by Barber and were investigating an unattended death there. The Cowboys, who have their headquarters in Frisco, said they were "heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III." Barber's father, Marion Barber Jr., played seven seasons with the New York Jets in the 1980s. The younger Barber is fourth on Dallas' career list for rushing touchdowns with 47 after getting passed in 2021 by two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott. He finished with 53 and never had fewer than four in any of his seven seasons.

BASEBALL

Smyly placed on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Drew Smyly (LR Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday because of a strained right oblique. The Cubs also activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the injured list and right-hander Michael Rucker from the 15-day IL. Outfielder Nelson Velazquez was optioned to Class AAA Iowa, and right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was recalled from Iowa and placed on the 60-day injured list because of a strained right elbow. The Cubs had no timeline on when Smyly will resume baseball activities, though Manager David Ross said he is feeling better than the images taken would indicate. "I think he's had a little bit of this before and feels like it may not be that bad," Ross said. Smyly exited at the start of the fourth inning in the second game of Monday's doubleheader sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers after tossing three hitless innings. He has been one of Chicago's most reliable starters, with a 3.80 ERA in nine outings.

Former Razorback ailing

Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, marking the third time he's been sidelined this season with a right hamstring strain. Infielder Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) also went on the IL with lower back spasms for the struggling Marlins, who went 7-19 in May. Miami recalled right-hander Edward Cabrera and third baseman Luke Williams from Class AAA Jacksonville, and both started the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Colorado. Wendle aggravated the hamstring in the same spot while sliding into second base in the fourth inning of Monday's 7-1 loss against the Rockies. Wendle first missed three games in early May with the injury, then returned for seven games before going on the IL on May 12.

BASKETBALL

Three returning for Gonzaga

Star forward Drew Timme and wing Julian Strawther said Wednesday they will drop out of the NBA Draft and return to the Gonzaga basketball team next season, a decision announced a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs. Timme is the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, and led the Bulldogs with an average of 18.4 points per game last season. He added 6.8 rebounds per game and was an AP second-team All-American. All five Gonzaga starters declared for the NBA Draft after last season. Only center Chet Holmgren, who is expected to be a first-round pick, and guard Andrew Nembhard remain in the draft. The 6-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season while starting 31 of 32 games. Bolton is returning to Gonzaga using the covid-19 waiver granted to all players from the 2020-21 season. He joined the team last season as a graduate transfer from Iowa State and averaged 11.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. He led the team in three-pointers (64) and three-point percentage (46.0). Timme, Strawther and Bolton helped the Bulldogs advance to their 23rd straight NCAA Tournament where they lost in the Sweet 16 to Arkansas.

GOLF

Bryant killed in accident

Professional golfer Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods by six shots to collect the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said. Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, also was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in an emailed statement.

Texas wins NCAA title

Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State's late charge for a 3-2 victory Wednesday. Vick led 2 up with with three holes left, but missed a 15-foot par putt on Grayhawk Golf Course's 16th hole to see his lead cut to one. Sisk missed a chance to tie when he left an 8-foot birdie putt short after driving it through the short par-4 17th. Sisk pulled his second shot on the par-4 18th hole left in the bunker and hit it to 4 feet, leaving Vick with two putts to win the national championship. He hit it inches from the cup, sending the Longhorns charging onto the green with their first national title since 2012.

SOCCER

U.S. downs Morocco

Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah scored midway through the first half, Haji Wright converted a second-half penalty kick in his international debut and the United States beat Morocco 3-0 on Wednesday night in the first of four World Cup warmup matches in June.

The 15th-ranked Americans, using a roster at about 75% of full-strength, won for the first time in four matches with No. 24 Morocco.

