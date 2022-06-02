100 years ago

June 2, 1922

TEXARKANA -- The promised railway strike took place in schedule here today. It is estimated from 300 to 400 men representing a full 100 percent of the crafts involved, laid down their tools, picked up their belongings and in a quiet, orderly manner, left the company property and went to their homes. Some of the men laughed and joked as they departed, but some of the older ones, men who have grown gray in the service, had little to say as they left the scene of many years of service.

50 years ago

June 2, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- The first issue of the Arkansas Journal of Sociology, a new publication produced by graduate students in the University of Arkansas, has been issued, according to Dr. Kent Rice, chairman of the Department. ... The initial issue, which contains articles by professors, graduate students, is dedicated to Dr. Stephen Stephan, professor of sociology who for many years served as chairman of the U of A Department.

25 years ago

June 2, 1997

• Serious crimes across the country continued their five-year downward trend last year, but Little Rock posted a decline greater than the national average, FBI data showed. Big decreases in the numbers of aggravated assaults and burglaries led Little Rock's 5.7 percent decline in seven major crime categories. Nationally, serious crime figures fell by 3 percent in 1996, according to preliminary FBI data reported Sunday. In 1993 and 1994, Little Rock reported more aggravated assaults per capita than any other city in the nation. Little Rock took a drubbing in publications such as USA Today and Money, which listed it as one of the most violent cities in the nation during those years. Little Rock police subsequently changed the way they calculate the number of aggravated assaults, but officials aren't sure how much those changes affected crime totals. The city posted declines last year in six of the seven index crimes, including murder, rape, robbery and auto theft. ... Violent crimes reported to Little Rock police fell 26 percent last year, from 3,780 in 1995 to 2,784 in 1996. Murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault are the four offenses included in the FBI's violent crime tally.

10 years ago

June 2, 2012

• The Arkansas River Trail System, once no more than a 14-mile loop that connected the riverfront parks of Little Rock and North Little Rock, is now part of a "Grand Loop" that extends to Conway. Federal, state and local officials from across central Arkansas made the 88.5-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail official on Friday by signing a memorandum of understanding to jointly define the trail and its connections. ... The trail's eventual loop will stretch from the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge connecting downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock before heading upriver along both banks, spreading out in Faulkner and Perry counties and coming together again at the Toad Suck Bridge in Conway. ... Earlier in the week, the Metroplan Board of Directors approved a $24,500 contract with Jennifer Barbee Inc. of Dallas to develop a new website and a smartphone application for the trail. ... The new ambitions for the trail mean that smaller communities in the surrounding region will see benefits, said Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland, whose town boasts a population of 2,500. "It ties in all of the smaller cities like us into the trail system," he said. "We have our own trail systems and that will be tied in to that whole loop. I think it's just an amazing thing."