PB Art League will join downtown Art Rocks festivities

The Pine Bluff Art League has painted several canvases for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's fundraiser event ART ROCKS: Summer Bash.

The bash will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, 623 and 627 S. Main St. Canvases will be for sale Friday evening. Admission is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, according to a news release.

The arts league encourages the Southeast Arkansas community to take part in the bash. Patrons can bid on work by local artists created onsite by Troy DeBill, Greta Kresse, and John Kushmaul and a 10" kayak full of craft beer from Arkansas breweries. Live music will be presented by The Neighbors from 5-7 p.m. and a karaoke party will be held from 7-10 p.m. Meals will be available from local food trucks.

Friday's summer bash festivities are more adult-focused and Saturday's free event is about kids and families, according to a news release. Details: visit asc701.org/events/2022/art-rocks-summer-bash.

ART LEAGUE JUNE MEETING -- SUNDAY

Award winning watercolorist Gary Alexander will present a program at the Pine Bluff Art League meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Masks are encouraged and the community is invited to attend.

Alexander worked as a graphic artist for 48 years before retiring in 2019. He has developed his watercolor skills for the past 20 years. He enjoys incorporating a print masking technique he developed during his career and what he calls Americana style into his work, according to the release.

PB ARTS LEAGUE

The Pine Bluff Art League meets the first Sunday of each month and members judge each others' works. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Banks and Relyance Bank until the following month where members will vote on a new work. Members may have their work shown at ASC Arkansas during the annual Pine Bluff Art League juried exhibition.

Annual membership is $45. Artists can mail checks for membership dues to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: arts league member Vickie Coleman at (870) 879-3825 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.