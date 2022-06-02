ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Pulaski Tech gallery displays glass ‘Variations & Mutations’

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

ART: Blown glass art

“Variations & Mutations,” blown glass art by Ed Pennebaker, is on display through June 30 in the Windgate Gallery, Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Pennebaker, best known for his custom sculptural lighting made with blown glass elements, is the owner/artist at Red Fern Glass, which he established in 1985 in Salem, Ark., and moved to Clinton in 2018. The gallery’s summer hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 812-2831 or email kleftwich@uaptc.edu.

Spa City gallery

Recent paintings by Matthew Hasty and paintings from Laura Raborn’s Museum Meditation Series are among the works that go on display with a 5-9 p.m. Friday Gallery Walk reception at Justus Fine Art, 827 A Central Ave., Hot Springs. The exhibit will be up through June 29. Raborn will discuss her work, 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the gallery. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

THEATER: In ‘Cline!’

The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, stages “Always … Patsy Cline!” by Ted Swindley, the story of country music legend Patsy Cline’s (Sarah Marie Haman) friendship with a Texas housewife (Patti Airoldi), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 10-11 and 17-18 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and June 12 and 19. Tickets are $25, $23 for students, military and senior citizens 65-plus; visit centralarkansastickets.com/organizations/the-weekend-theater. For more information, call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.org.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ Art Rocks Summer Bash takes place Friday and Saturday at The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, 623 and 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

ETC.: ‘Summer Bash’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff is kicking off summer with a two-day fundraiser — “Art Rocks: Summer Bash” — with music, food trucks, games, art demonstrations, art auctions, karaoke and kid-friendly activities, 5-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the center’s ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, 623 and 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The event is raising money for a renovation project at ASC’s main building at 701 S. Main St.

Friday’s festivities kick off with Neighbors performing jazz, R&B and neo-soul fusion, transitioning at 7 p.m. into a karaoke party. Live art demonstrations and an art auction are part of the Friday-night lineup and there will be a raffle for an inflatable kayak full of craft beer from Arkansas breweries. Friday-night admission is $10, $5 for center members, with complimentary beer, wine, and soda will be available to patrons 21 and older from 5-7 p.m., courtesy of M.K. Distributors. (All attendees will be carded and legal drinkers will be given wristbands.) An array of food trucks on site will provide dinner options.

Saturday will focus more on children and families, including face painting and a tie-dye station and chalk-on-sidewalk art creation. Admission is free.

Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.