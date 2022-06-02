Record purse huge for Women’s Open

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Dottie Pepper recalls being paired with Meg Mallon for the final round of the 1991 U.S. Women’s Open with what she viewed as an impressive $110,000 first-place prize on the line.

Things have changed, but Lydia Ko says not enough.

Mallon would win that tournament and earn the record-breaking payday.

“It was the first time a winning check was six figures,” Pepper said. “That was a big deal.” Pepper has a hard time believing that a little more than three decades later, the top female golfers in the world will be competing for a record $10 million purse, including a winner’s share of $1.8 million at the U.S. Women’s Open that begins Thursday at Pine Needles, after the USGA secured a major sponsorship from ProMedica.

Ko, the No. 3-ranked women’s golfer in the world, said players should be grateful for steps toward equal pay but added “there’s still a ways to go.” Even with the prize purse increasing $4.5 million from a year ago, the women still lag behind the men.

The men’s 2021 U.S. Open purse was $12.5 million, with $2.25 million going to champion Jon Rahm. The prize money for this year’s tournament is expected to increase substantially when it is announced next month. The Masters’ purse went from $11.5 million to $15 million this year and the men’s PGA Championship increased from $12 million to $15 million.

Australian Minjee Lee said gaining the confidence and backing of a major sponsor like ProMedica is “a huge step in the right direction” for women’s golf.

“I think it’s only going to get better and better,” Lee added.

When Annika Sorenstam won this event in 1996 at Pine Needles, she took home $212,500 and became the first female golfer to surpass $1 million in career earnings.

On Sunday, the champion will earn nearly twice that for winning one tournament.

With ProMedica’s backing, the U.S. Women’s Open purse is set to increase annually to $12 million in the next five years.

“Seeing the sponsors that we have out here on the LPGA Tour, seeing the purse increases, the TV coverage, that’s what we want,” said American Lexi Thompson, the world’s No. 6-ranked golfer. “We want to grow the game and leave it in a better place.” Karen Stupples (Arkansas State) started playing on the LPGA Tour in an era when women struggled to make a living.

Her first career tournament paycheck was for $1,306 in 1999 when she finished tied for 58th at the Phillips Invitational.

“I just can’t wrap my head around what a difference this could possibly make for somebody,” said Stupples, now a commentator for NBC covering this week’s U.S. Open. “I can’t even properly speak about it. I mean, my goodness, what a move this is.”