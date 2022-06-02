Retired Judge Jay Finch dies at age 75, remembered as advocate for children

BENTONVILLE -- Retired Benton County Circuit Judge Jay Finch was remembered Wednesday as an advocate for children and the juvenile justice system.

Finch, 75, died Tuesday.

"Judge Finch was more than a judge," said Rita Smith, who is a deputy public defender for Benton County. "He was a mentor, an educator and a friend. He cared deeply about all the children who came into his courtroom and worked endlessly to improve the juvenile court system."

Smith said many of the programs and procedures Finch started are helping children today.

"He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by everyone in our juvenile system," she said.

Finch retired in 2011 after 14 years on the bench. He presided over juvenile court and was the first judge for the county's drug court program, a diversion court focused on treatment.

Finch also served as a public defender and deputy prosecutor.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith, who currently handles juvenile cases and presides over drug court, said he learned quite a bit about the juvenile justice system from Finch. Smith said as an attorney, he had several cases in front of Finch.

"I learned early he had a heart and cared," he said.

Tom Smith said Finch was one of the judges he substituted for and learned he wanted to be a judge through that experience.

Debbie Pursley, who worked in the county's juvenile probation office, described Finch as "a real advocate for kids."

Pursley said Finch helped plan the county's juvenile justice center, which opened in 2012.

Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, was assigned to Finch's court for several years. Sexton said Finch's concern was always the children in his court.

"Sometimes he would give them hard facts, and then there were times he would give them encouragement," Sexton said.

Sexton remembered Finch pressed parents to get involved in their children's lives because that was the difference in whether he would see them again in his court, Sexton said.

Finch was instrumental in the expansion of drug court, Sexton said.

"He did that quietly without a lot of fanfare to the benefit of multiple drug court graduates," Sexton said.

Jan Locke McLeod, who was Finch's court reporter, said he had a difficult childhood. He took the path of military service, obtained a bachelor's degree and went on to law school.

"His superpower as a juvenile judge was in his belief that every young person appearing before him was redeemable and worthy of all of the time and attention necessary to put them on a better path," McLeod said.

She said he worked on various committees that promulgated the current juvenile code for the state of Arkansas.

"Simply put, he was a man with great empathy for those less fortunate," she said.

A wake for Finch will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sisco Funeral Chapel in Springdale. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cross Church in Springdale, followed by a procession to White Oak Cemetery in Fayetteville for a burial service.