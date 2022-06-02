School police chief insists he’s talking to authorities

The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week's deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, said Wednesday he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating.

In a brief interview, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN that he's speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.

"I've been on the phone with them every day," Arredondo said.

The chief has been the focus of ire in the community and beyond over allegations that he delayed sending officers into the school on May 24, believing that the gunman was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and the shooting had morphed into a hostage situation.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School. The district announced Wednesday that students and staff would not return to that campus, though plans were still being finalized on where the students would attend classes in the fall.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said Wednesday his office is working with state and federal agencies to request upwards of $45 million in federal funding for the school.

Gutierrez said he is unaware of any plans to tear down Robb Elementary but that funds obtained by other schools have traditionally been used to rebuild.

Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that Arredondo had not responded to the agency's requests for two days, while other officers in the Uvalde city and schools police departments continue to sit for interviews and provide statements.

Arredondo has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press. He had not responded to Texas Rangers' requests for follow-up interviews as of Tuesday, Considine told AP on Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers -- the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety that focuses on major crimes -- have not commented on Arredondo's insistence he was in regular touch with state police.

Since the shooting, law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details of the event and how police responded. State police have said some accounts could change as more witnesses are interviewed.

State officials have said police waited for more than an hour outside the classroom where Salvador Ramos, 18, opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told media outlets in a Wednesday interview that he'd arrived at the funeral home across the street from the school about 15 minutes after "the first call" came that Ramos had crashed his truck nearby.

While at the funeral home, McLaughlin said he was standing near an official he identified only as "the negotiator." He said that person unsuccessfully tried to reach the gunman via cellphone.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state to conduct in-person school district security audits "to find weak points and how quickly they can penetrate buildings without being stopped."

"This will improve accountability and ensure school districts are following the plans they create," Abbott said in a letter to the head of the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University.

Abbott also asked top lawmakers to convene a legislative committee to examine and make recommendations on "school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety and more." The next Texas legislative session is scheduled for January, although some lawmakers have urged Abbott to call a special session in response to the shooting.

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)



Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)



Jolean Olvedo, left, weeps while being comforted by her partner Natalia Gutierrez at a memorial for Robb Elementary School students and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)



A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

