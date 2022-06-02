SPRINGFIELD 7, ARKANSAS 1

The Arkansas Travelers' three-game winning streak was broken Wednesday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Travelers fell 7-1 to the Springfield Cardinals in the second game of a six-game road trip.

The Travelers (23-23) struck first in the second inning when Connor Hoover hit a solo home run.

Julio E. Rodriguez tied it later that inning with a solo home run before Moises Gomez gave Springfield the lead the next inning with a two-run home run for a 3-1 lead. The Cardinals (20-27) scored in five of their eight innings.

Arkansas' Connor Jones (2-3) entered on a 25 2/3 innings consecutive scoreless streak. That string ended on Rodriguez's home run. Jones allowed 4 runs in 5 innings on 8 hits with 2 walks while striking out 7 batters.

Springfield starter Michael McGreevy kept the Arkansas lineup quiet after Hoover's home run, allowing 3 hits and 2 walks in 6 innings, while striking out 5 batters.

The Cardinals struck again in the fifth inning as Gomez got his third RBI on a single to left field. They scored three runs over the next two innings to bring the lead to 7-1.