



TRACK AND FIELD

SEC awards for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- SEC coaches honored University of Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam, junior decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme and hurdler and sprinter Britton Wilson in voting for conference awards announced Wednesday.

Bucknam, whose Razorbacks won the SEC Outdoor Track and Field championship, was voted the conference's outdoor coach of the year by his peers.

It was the 28th SEC coaching honor for Bucknam, with 10 in cross country, 11 for indoor track and field and 7 for outdoor track and field since he came to Arkansas for the 2008-09 school year.

Owens-Delerme, a junior who transferred to Arkansas from Michigan, was voted the SEC men's field athlete of the year. He set a then-collegiate record with 8,528 points in the decathlon at the Mount San Antonio College Relays and also scored for the Razorbacks at the SEC meet in the 110-meter hurdles and on the 400- and and 1,600-meter relays. He also ran a leg on Arkansas' 1,600 relay that has qualified for nationals, where he'll compete in the decathlon.

Wilson, a sophomore transfer from Tennessee, was voted SEC women's outdoor runner of the year. She became the first female to win the 400-meter hurdles and 400 at the SEC Championships and also anchored the Razorbacks' 1,600-meter relay to a third-place finish.

Wilson will compete at the NCAA Championships in the 400-meter hurdles and 1,600 relay. She is the current world leader in the 400 hurdles with her 53.75 time at the SEC meet, which also broke her own Arkansas school record.

In other SEC track and field outdoor awards announced Wednesday, Florida's Mike Wilson was voted women's coach of the year; Florida's Jasmine Moore was voted women's field athlete of the year; and Alabama's Eliud Kipsang was voted men's runner of the year.

-- Bob Holt

SOFTBALL

Five Razorbacks named All-Americans

University of Arkansas seniors Danielle Gibson, KB Sides and Linnie Malkin, as well as sophomore Hannah Gammill, earned first-team All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. Junior Chenise Delce captured second-team honors.

Arkansas and top-ranked Oklahoma led the way with five honorees each. The Razorbacks' four first-team awards are the most by an SEC program since Tennessee had five in 2006.

Before this season, only five Razorbacks players had earned All-America honors from the NFCA. Braxton Burnside and Mary Haff were first-team selections last season, while Gibson was a second-team choice. Autumn Storms was a second-team selection in 2019 and Miranda Dixon was a third-team selection in 2010. Nine of the program's 10 All-America awards have come under Coach Courtney Deifel.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services





Ayden Owens-Delerme







Britton Wilson





