Suspect arrested in Little Rock shooting death of 7-year-old girl

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:52 p.m.
Interim Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins holds a picture of Kenjata Daniels, a suspect in Saturday's shooting on Fair Park Boulevard, during a press conference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. the Interim Chief announced an award of $25,000 for information on the case. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Little Rock police have arrested an 18-year-old who is charged with capital murder in the Saturday shooting death of a 7-year-old girl near the Little Rock Zoo, according to a Twitter post Thursday night from the Little Rock Police Department.

Kenjata Daniels Jr. is in custody, according to the tweet, which was released at 9 p.m. Thursday. No details of the arrest were included.

Daniels is charged in the shooting death of Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff, who was riding in a car at 743 Fair Park Blvd. on the way to the zoo. Interim Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins identified Daniels as a suspect during a Tuesday press conference where the Police Department also announced a $25,000 reward for information on the shooting.






