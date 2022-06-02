Suspect arrested in Little Rock shooting death of 7-year-old girl

Little Rock police have arrested an 18-year-old who is charged with capital murder in the Saturday shooting death of a 7-year-old girl near the Little Rock Zoo, according to a Twitter post Thursday night from the Little Rock Police Department.

Kenjata Daniels Jr. is in custody, according to the tweet, which was released at 9 p.m. Thursday. No details of the arrest were included.

Daniels is charged in the shooting death of Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff, who was riding in a car at 743 Fair Park Blvd. on the way to the zoo. Interim Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins identified Daniels as a suspect during a Tuesday press conference where the Police Department also announced a $25,000 reward for information on the shooting.



















