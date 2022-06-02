Texarkana man charged with murder in death of 2-month-old boy

Texarkana police arrested a man in connection with the death of a 2½-month-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

Jeffrey McPherson, 38, of Texarkana, faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, public information officer for the Texarkana Police Department.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on May 25, officers were dispatched to Wadley Hospital because of a report about a deceased child, Pilgreen said. Officers spoke with McPherson, the child's caretaker, and then called in detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division.

They brought McPherson to the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, and interviewed him. The child's body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

The autopsy results, which were delivered from the Arkansas Crime Lab on Friday, ruled the death a homicide, Pilgreen said.

On Tuesday, McPherson was transported to the Miller County jail and booked. He is awaiting his first appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing, Pilgreen said.