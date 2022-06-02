The arrows fly again





If you'll permit one more Arkansas primary wrap-up, let's avail ourselves of conventional wisdom's arrows to assess the standing of political persons and concepts as emerging, surviving or obliterated in that exercise.

Sarah Sanders--She's the boss of Arkansas now and insiders are telling me to take heart because she's not as bad as she talks and doesn't mean a lot of that poll-driven resentment politics she spouts. A fellow told me the other day I shouldn't have compared her to Orval Faubus because he actually defied the federal government while Sanders just talks like she would. Don't call that bait-and-switch. It's just politics.

Asa Hutchinson--I've seen lame ducks before, but never one who couldn't find anyone to talk with except a Sunday network news show host.

John Boozman--He goes back to the U.S. Senate to take his seat while the puppet strings operated by Sanders, Tom Cotton, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell get attached to him. I predict pulled muscles, maybe a shoulder separation.

Tim Griffin--Remember him? Once he was kind of somebody, but then he got locked in the lieutenant governor's closet for eight years. But, sliding over now to attorney general, because it's there, he got the second-most votes to Sanders in the primary. Then he gave an interview to Talk Business and Politics that wasn't the worst I've heard. We Republicans are the default party now like the Democrats used to be, but you can get lazy and in trouble without significant opposite-party challenge, he warned.

Arkansas Democratic Party--See preceding pity from Tim Griffin.

Chris Jones--He's a better Democratic gubernatorial nominee than Arkansas or that national party deserves. He's smart, personable and capable of fashioning a campaign about actual state issues while Sanders runs against Joe Biden and Jim Acosta.

I could see Jones nearing 40 percent in a late-September, early-October poll, at which point Sanders would tap those millions lathered on her by the out-of-state Trump network to tell people that her Democratic opponent is a woke socialist cancel-culturist police-defunder who, worse than that, went to MIT instead of Ouachita.

Common Ground--That goes both for Jim Hendren's fledgling organization and the concept. Center-leaning conventional conservatives got creamed by harder-right legislative incumbents except under a unique circumstance in the Magnolia area. And the Batesville region has an interesting Senate runoff pitting reason against not.

Otherwise, a reader found a little spot of common ground and sent me a photograph. It was of a Little Rock lawn with the corner adorned in adjoining signs for the Democratic moderate Jones and the Republican extremist Jake Bequette. "That's just a Democrat who went to Catholic High," said an incisive observer.

Leslie Rutledge--Oh, yeah. Forgot her. She won something. Trying to remember what it was.

The Arkansas Supreme Court--It will keep Associate Justice Karen Baker, who pummeled that old GOP firebrand Gunner DeLay.

Irony Part 1--That I would fire an arrow up for the Arkansas Supreme Court and Justice Baker. It all goes to the caliber of opposition, the power of default incumbency and the essential silliness of electing Supreme Court justices. The only worse justice-selecting system is the national one as devolved.

Irony Part 2--The primary turnout was a fourth of the registered voters and less than a seventh of the population, and we're told Arkansas was one of the more undercounted states in the country, maybe because people ran from the Census-takers thinking they were deep-state chip inserters. Yet we are celebrating an unusually robust primary turnout. Clearly, the most powerful voting group in Arkansas remains the one that isn't. Voting, that is.

Irony Part 3--Term-limited Republican State Auditor Andrea Lea complained on Twitter about losing primary candidates who hadn't extended the simple courtesy of conceding to and congratulating the winners. Republican State Sen. Missy Irvin chimed in that a formal call of concession and congratulations was "just manners." Neither responded when I posted to ask whether their hero had conceded to Joe Biden and I missed it.

Irony Part 4--I'm already missing Jason Rapert, drubbed for lieutenant governor and now soon to be out of any public office. I don't know if he'll even remain eligible for membership in the Christian lawmakers association he started to advance his church as our state. I called him the spawn of Jimmy Swaggart and Ricky Skaggs. I dubbed him Church Lady. You don't often get opportunities for rich dialogue like that in politics.

In commemoration, I'll relate once again one of our phone conversations. He told me I was "going to lose access" to him if I didn't straighten up. I told him, oh, pooh, we were like those guys in "Brokeback Mountain" and that he couldn't quit me. I am telling you the truth that Brother Jason was briefly speechless.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.








