USL Championship soccer standings

USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 8 2 3 27 27 11
Memphis 8 2 1 25 22 10
Detroit City FC 7 2 3 24 21 11
Pittsburgh 7 3 2 23 21 13
Miami 5 4 4 19 16 12
Tampa Bay 5 3 4 19 22 13
Indy 5 4 2 17 14 12
Birmingham 4 4 4 16 10 12
Tulsa 4 8 0 12 18 28
Loudoun 2 8 2 8 10 22
Atlanta 2 2 8 1 7 8 24
Hartford 2 7 1 7 10 16
Charleston 1 8 2 5 7 23
New York Red Bulls II 1 10 1 4 7 22
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
San Antonio 9 2 0 27 19 9
Colorado Springs 8 2 0 24 21 12
San Diego 6 3 3 21 25 21
Phoenix 7 4 0 21 21 18
El Paso 6 6 2 20 28 20
New Mexico 4 2 4 16 12 8
Sacramento 4 3 4 16 12 11
Las Vegas 4 5 4 16 15 17
LA Galaxy II 4 6 3 15 18 25
Rio Grande Valley 5 7 0 15 16 18
Orange County 3 3 5 14 17 15
Oakland 2 4 7 13 17 19
Monterey Bay FC 4 7 0 12 15 27
NOTE 3 points for victory, 1 point for tie.
TODAY'S GAMES
All times Central
Rio Grande Valley at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at Oakland, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY'S GAME
San Diego at New York Red Bulls II, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAME
Las Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Indy at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Orange County, 8 p.m.
Hartford at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
Oakland at Monterey Bay FC, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.