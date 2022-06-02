Sections
USL Championship soccer standings

Today at 2:07 a.m.

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Louisville 8 2 3 27 27 11

Memphis 8 2 1 25 22 10

Detroit City FC 7 2 3 24 21 11

Pittsburgh 7 3 2 23 21 13

Miami 5 4 4 19 16 12

Tampa Bay 5 3 4 19 22 13

Indy 5 4 2 17 14 12

Birmingham 4 4 4 16 10 12

Tulsa 4 8 0 12 18 28

Loudoun 2 8 2 8 10 22

Atlanta 2 2 8 1 7 8 24

Hartford 2 7 1 7 10 16

Charleston 1 8 2 5 7 23

New York Red Bulls II 1 10 1 4 7 22

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

San Antonio 9 2 0 27 19 9

Colorado Springs 8 2 0 24 21 12

San Diego 6 3 3 21 25 21

Phoenix 7 4 0 21 21 18

El Paso 6 6 2 20 28 20

New Mexico 4 2 4 16 12 8

Sacramento 4 3 4 16 12 11

Las Vegas 4 5 4 16 15 17

LA Galaxy II 4 6 3 15 18 25

Rio Grande Valley 5 7 0 15 16 18

Orange County 3 3 5 14 17 15

Oakland 2 4 7 13 17 19

Monterey Bay FC 4 7 0 12 15 27

NOTE 3 points for victory, 1 point for tie.

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Rio Grande Valley at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Oakland, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAME

San Diego at New York Red Bulls II, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Las Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Indy at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Hartford at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

Oakland at Monterey Bay FC, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

