Victim of Wednesday shooting in North Little Rock dies of his injuries

A teenager who was shot in North Little Rock on Wednesday has died of his wounds, and the North Little Rock Police Department has changed its investigation to a homicide case, officers announced in a Thursday news release.

Christopher Perkins, 17, of North Little Rock was found with at least one gunshot wound shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue, about a mile east of the Broadway exit off Interstate 30 in North Little Rock.

Officers who arrived on the scene tended to Perkins, and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The release did not specify the time of death.

Police have not identified any suspects in the ongoing homicide investigation.