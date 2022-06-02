We can, must act

Every day, we are bombarded with news of mass shootings at car shows, concerts, nightclubs, grocery stores, movie theaters, malls, and schools. These mass shootings are in addition to the near record-high reports of domestic violence, suicide, and accidental and targeted shootings in our neighborhoods and communities.

Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American children.

Let that sink in. Our children are more likely to die due to gun violence than drunk driving--a crime we have numerous laws in place to prevent. Just think about how many students in our classrooms have PTSD or trauma from continued scenes of school gun violence like we saw in Uvalde.

We must work on a solution to these mass killings. What's clear is that our nation's patchwork of gun regulations, laws, and licensing prevent simple, straightforward legislation. Fixing our nation's gun-violence levels will require multiple focuses and targeted bills. Moreover, our current "anything goes" gun access forces our educators to be trained not only in their classroom subjects but also in social work and combat medicine.

I spent 33 years teaching and coaching in all types of classrooms across Arkansas, from a rural school in Kingston to Little Rock Central High, one of our state's largest public school campuses. I know that we send our students to school to learn, and what we teach them there is important. It seems these days we are teaching them to be anxious and scared. We've added "active shooter" drills to our tornado and earthquake drills, as if gun violence naturally occurs.

The Uvalde massacre yet again demonstrates that requiring teachers to lock their classroom doors, arming officers with assault rifles, or practicing these drills in schools sadly does not outright prevent tragedy. It will require us lawmakers to act, and I know that given the trajectory some of our state-level representatives want to take Arkansas, that might seem unlikely.

But I remain hopeful.

First, we must raise the age to purchase an assault rifle in Arkansas. How can it be necessary for a teenager to have unobstructed access to an AR-15? I do not accept that raising the purchasing age for assault rifles to 21 infringes on a person's right to a well-regulated militia.

Additionally, we could further expand background checks and red-flag laws, secure storage of guns in homes, address the boyfriend loophole, outlaw high-capacity magazines, and enact an extreme-risk protection order law (ERPO). ERPOs have broad public support. These temporary orders are initiated by law enforcement and signed off on by a judge to remove guns from someone who has posed a specific threat to others or themselves. These laws are solely focused on keeping dangerous people from accessing dangerous weapons.

Next, we lawmakers must recognize that our schoolchildren have spent more than two years enduring persistent disruptions to their education. They have been isolated at home behind computer screens or expected to keep distant from their friends to avoid infection. Depression and suicide rates among students are at all-time highs, and now they--just like us adults--are seeing these new images from Texas, wondering if they could be next.

To combat this, we need to equip every school district with mental health professionals who can begin to work with our students and potentially identify a student slipping into violence. Arkansas has over $1 billion in surplus funding--we have the money.

Finally, we can dispense some surplus funds to further safeguard our schools. Democrats would support funding to upgrade security and technology or potentially hire officers. However, adding security to our facilities and buildings won't alone prevent another Uvalde, Columbine, or Jonesboro Westside--especially if we continue to starve our educators and students of the resources they need.

Our kids deserve action from us. This threatening cloud hangs over their lives. Our schools should be safe, open places of learning. Smart, sensible, necessary gun reform is a start to getting them there.

I am having those conversations with lawmakers from both sides, and there is agreement that some of our state surplus must be spent on our schools. And if we can't agree on all of these measures, let's identify what we can do and start there.

Our only excuse for sitting on our hands and refusing to legislate is continued indifference to the graphic images of students dying in their classrooms.

We are better than this and smarter than this. As a longtime educator, I am desperate to do something for our students and educators, and as a lawmaker I'm working toward actions and bills with those who are also willing to have these conversations.

We can and must act.

State Rep. Tippi McCullough is the representative for House District 74, and the House minority leader.