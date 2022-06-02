Wesley man arrested in connection with negligent homicide after woman run over by truck

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Wesley man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a woman who jumped out of the pickup he was driving and was run over by the rear wheels.

Nathan Shear, 25, of 1244 Elk Ridge Road in Wesley, was arrested Monday in connection with negligent homicide. Shear was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Shear was driving a Ram dual rear-wheel pickup traveling north on Elk Ridge Road around 6:19 p.m. Monday, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and were told Mia Worthy, 20, of Elkins, was a passenger in the front seat of the pickup. Worthy jumped from the pickup and was run over by the rear tires, according to the report. Worthy was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigator said Shear smelled of intoxicants and in a field sobriety test showed signs of intoxication, according to the report. Shear was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where a breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.18. The legal limit for intoxication in Arkansas is a blood alcohol content of 0.08.