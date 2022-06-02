WHO asks N. Korea for more covid data

LONDON -- A top official at the World Health Organization said the U.N. health agency assumes the coronavirus outbreak in North Korea is "getting worse, not better," despite the country's recent claims that covid-19 is slowing there.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO's emergencies chief Dr. Mike Ryan appealed to North Korean authorities for more information about the covid-19 outbreak there, saying "we have real issues in getting access to the raw data and to the actual situation on the ground."

He said WHO has not received any privileged information about the epidemic -- unlike in typical outbreaks when countries may share more sensitive data with the organization so it can evaluate the public health risks for the global community.

"It is very, very difficult to provide a proper analysis to the world when we don't have access to the necessary data," he said.

Ryan said WHO had offered technical assistance and supplies to North Korean officials multiple times, including offering covid-19 vaccines on at least three separate occasions.

North Korea's claims to have controlled covid-19 without widespread vaccination, lockdowns or drugs have been met with widespread disbelief, particularly its insistence that only dozens have died among many millions infected -- a far lower death rate than seen anywhere else in the world.

The North Korean government has said there are about 3.7 million people with fever or suspected covid-19. But it disclosed few details about the severity of illness or how many people have recovered, frustrating public health experts' attempt to understand the extent of the outbreak.

"We really would appeal for for a more open approach so we can come to the assistance of the people of [North Korea], because right now we are not in a position to make an adequate risk assessment of the situation on the ground," Ryan said.

He said WHO was working with neighboring countries like China and South Korea to ascertain more about what might be happening in North Korea, saying that the epidemic there could potentially have global implications.