18-year-old arrested in shooting of 7-year-old

Little Rock police arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting death last weekend of a 7-year-old girl near the Little Rock Zoo, according to a Twitter entry Thursday night from the department.

Kenjata Daniels Jr. of Little Rock was in custody and charged with capital murder in the death of Chloe Alexander, according to the tweet. Department spokesman Mark Edwards said Daniels turned himself in to police sometime before 8:30 p.m.

No other information on the arrest was available.

Chloe was riding in a car on Fair Park Boulevard on the way to the zoo sometime before 11:27 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle was hit by a number of gunshots in what police later called "an ongoing dispute." Police were dispatched to the area before learning the child had been taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to a police report.

At the hospital, officers found that Chloe had been critically wounded. She was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police eventually found bullet fragments at 743 Fair Park Blvd., Edwards said Tuesday.

The department has faced criticism over the dearth of information on the shooting, which happened on a holiday weekend near the zoo, which was hosting a Memorial Day event; the city's main swimming pool, which was having its opening day for the summer; and War Memorial Park.

Zoo patrons said crowds took cover and ran for the exits after the shots rang out Saturday morning. Neither of the two tweets about the killing posted by police on Saturday explained the nature of the shooting.

Authorities did not publicly say that the victim was a child until a 9:45 p.m. tweet Saturday and did not name Chloe until around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not said who else was in the car with Chloe, what style of firearm was used or how many shooters there are believed to have been.

Chloe was the only person listed on the incident report. Typically, witnesses or other victims, even if they are uninjured, are listed. No suspect was listed either.

A box on the report was checked, indicating the incident was being categorized as a drive-by shooting.

Much of the information about the incident has come from social media, where the young girl's name and age were circulating well before police released that information.

Police have said the shooting was an "isolated incident" caused by a disagreement between two people.

On Tuesday, interim Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Daniels.