2 House hopefuls heading to runoff

A hotly contested state House race in Northwest Arkansas has a Republican primary runoff June 21.

Businesswoman Denise Bugos of Cave Springs and Scott Richardson, an information systems manager, of Bentonville led a field of four Republicans running for the District 13 House seat in the May 24 primary. The winner of their runoff will face Jen Standerfer of Rogers, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election.

State law requires a runoff between a primary's two leading candidates if no candidate gains a clear majority -- 50% plus one or more -- in the primary. This is to ensure no candidate advances to the general election with only a plurality of the primary vote.

Bugos led the field with 763 votes or 37%, final though unofficial results show. Richardson showed 692 votes for 34%. Bentonville City Council member Aubrey Patterson garnered 430 votes for 21% while attorney Greg Payne of Bentonville gained 173 votes for 8%.

Bugos went into the runoff with a campaign cash-on-hand advantage, campaign finance records show. She has received the endorsement of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, as confirmed by Huckabee's political action committee.

Richardson garnered the endorsement of the other two candidates who were in the district's primary, according to a statement from his campaign. This is also Richardson's third campaign and second runoff for the House, having also run in 2018 and 2020.

Both candidates said in interviews they were the best choice for voters because they could be an effective legislator right away.

Bugos cited her business experience, including her ability to negotiate business deals and to work with budgets.

Richardson cited his active role in local Republican politics including good relationships with members of the Northwest Arkansas delegation. He also noted his knowledge of information systems, a field he called vital to Northwest Arkansas' continued prosperity.

"Look at the tech growth in our area," Richardson said in a telephone interview Wednesday. Maintaining that growth will require lawmakers who understand technology and won't make mistakes out of inexperience that will obstruct that growth, he said. Lawmakers with a thorough understanding of technical issues ranging from expanding broadband computer connectivity to providing the charging stations and other infrastructure for electric cars are needed, he said. He is the best candidate in the race to deal with those issues, he said.

"It's going to be critical," Richardson added.

Richardson came within 12 votes out of 1,880 cast of winning his race against then-incumbent Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, in the 2018 Republican primary. That was Richardson's first race. He tried again in 2020 after Douglas announced he would not run for reelection. Richardson led the primary field among three candidates but lost to Rep. Delia Haak, R-Gentry, in a runoff. Haak is unchallenged in a neighboring district, House District 17, after legislative district boundaries were redrawn last year.

"I'm endorsing Scott Richardson for state representative," Patterson said in the statement provided by Richardson. "Scott is a strong conservative who will represent us well in Little Rock." Payne posted his post-election decision on his campaign's Facebook page, saying he "will be voting for Scott in the runoff June 21, and I encourage those who supported me in the primary to do the same."

Bugos said District 13 voters want a strong defender of their conservative Christian values who knows the difference between standing up for principle and merely trying to shout down the opposition.

Knocking on doors during the campaign "is probably the most self-affirming and hardest thing I've done in my life," Bugos said. "They want kindness back in this world," she said of voters. "They want respect back in this world. It's a Christian-based area who want their values to win without belittling others."

"I know how to win and how to be a fighter, and I've demonstrated that," Bugos said.

She worked as a buyer for Walmart Stores Inc. before starting a brokerage firm and then a luxury vacation rental business. "You have to fight if you're a businesswoman. A woman has to get their respect" among peers, she said. You have to do that without antagonizing people whose business relationships you need, she said.

"Anybody can have an idea," Bugos said. "You have to be able to execute it."

Carrying forward an idea takes cooperation and consensus building, especially in the Legislature, she said. The district needs a representative with the business experience to understand what does and does not help an area's economy long-term, she said.

Bugos outspent Richardson $68,190 to $11,357 in the primary campaign, the most recent available campaign finance reports show. Bugos' financing includes $70,000 in loans she made to her campaign, records show. She had $17,760 in cash on hand entering the last week of the primary compared with Richardson's $2,220, according to the reports. Richardson has loaned his campaign $2,344, records show.

The state created District 13 last year after the 2020 U.S. census. The state redraws legislative districts after each census so each member represents an equal number of people. There are 100 House districts and 35 Senate districts statewide. Population growth in Benton County and declines elsewhere in Arkansas led to District 13's creation.

Southeast 14th Street in Bentonville lies along most of District 13's northern border. The district's southernmost border touches Rainbow Road, also in Bentonville. District 13 extends to Southwest Regional Airport Road on the west and North 24th Street in Rogers in the east.

House members serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.